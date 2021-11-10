 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Field of flags
0 comments
featured

Field of flags

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Field of flags for Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Muscatine Community College set up 1,000 flags on its front lawn and throughout the campus. The Rotary Club of Muscatine and fourth and fifth graders from Jefferson Elementary helped place the flags in front of the Park Avenue entrance of the college. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Muscatine Community College set up 1,000 flags on its front lawn and throughout the campus. The Rotary Club of Muscatine and fourth and fifth graders from Jefferson Elementary all helped place the flags in front of the Park Avenue entrance of the college. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News