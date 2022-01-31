Figge Art Museum to feature local young artists, Muscatine to feature Jan. 29 - Feb. 6

MUSCATINE — Art can be an important part of a young child’s education, and for the next two months, local elementary school students will get the chance to share a bit of their art with the community at large.
Starting this week, the Figge Art Museum in Davenport will open its Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery, located on the second floor, to eight area school districts as part of its annual “Young Artists at the Figge” exhibition. Each district will feature a variety of art created by elementary students.
Works by Muscatine Community School District students will be exhibited through Sunday, Feb. 6. The gallery is sponsored by Kent Corporation, Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.
“Art is more important than ever as kids continue to process the challenges they face during this pandemic," Figge Director of Education Melissa Mohr said in a statement. "It’s an opportunity for them to explore their experiences and emotions through creativity.”
The art classes featured in the gallery include Eden Haas' art class from Mulberry Elementary School, Rachel Rees' art class from Grant Elementary School, Wendy Waltert Stansberry’s art class from Jefferson Elementary School, Mary Sessler’s art class from Madison Elementary School, Jess Hill’s art class from McKinley Elementary School, and Haas and Rees’ art class from Franklin Elementary School.
“The thing that’s so exciting is that the last time I took part in this gallery was in 2012 I believe, right before I retired, so it’s very exciting to be doing this again,” Sessler said. “It’s exciting for students to show their artwork in a museum and see their pieces framed or matted. It makes them feel like they’re right up there with the other museum artists.”
“(This gallery) is always a great opportunity to introduce the students to the Figge, as many of them don’t seem to know what it is,” Stansberry added.
Following the announcement, Stansberry shared a slide show with her students, giving them a ‘virtual tour’ of the museum before sharing the names of the students who were selected to have their work displayed in the exhibit.
“I love the expressions on their faces and the cheers in the room from classmates,” she said.
“I felt good (about being selected)," said fourth-grader Matthew Dirks, one of Stansberry’s students. “I didn’t expect it. I’m happy I was chosen.”
Another student from her class, second-grader Nayelis Rijos said, “(Being selected) makes me feel nervous, but at the same time my body is filled with joy.”
“I’m really surprised that I got picked,” sixth-grader Elenor Vecker said. “My old school never did anything like this, so I’m really excited for this.”
The “Young Artists at the Figge” exhibition will be on view until May 15, 2022. Following Muscatine, it will feature work from the Moline School District, Bettendorf School District, Geneseo School District, Pleasant Valley School District, North Scott School District, Davenport School District and Rock Island-Milan School District.
For more information, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.