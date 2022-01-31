Figge Art Museum to feature local young artists, Muscatine to feature Jan. 29 - Feb. 6

“The thing that’s so exciting is that the last time I took part in this gallery was in 2012 I believe, right before I retired, so it’s very exciting to be doing this again,” Sessler said. “It’s exciting for students to show their artwork in a museum and see their pieces framed or matted. It makes them feel like they’re right up there with the other museum artists.”

“(This gallery) is always a great opportunity to introduce the students to the Figge, as many of them don’t seem to know what it is,” Stansberry added.

Following the announcement, Stansberry shared a slide show with her students, giving them a ‘virtual tour’ of the museum before sharing the names of the students who were selected to have their work displayed in the exhibit.

“I love the expressions on their faces and the cheers in the room from classmates,” she said.

“I felt good (about being selected)," said fourth-grader Matthew Dirks, one of Stansberry’s students. “I didn’t expect it. I’m happy I was chosen.”

Another student from her class, second-grader Nayelis Rijos said, “(Being selected) makes me feel nervous, but at the same time my body is filled with joy.”