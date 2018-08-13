WEST LIBERTY — Female empowerment was palpable as the sound of nearly 150 women shouting “Get back” rang through the West Liberty High School gym. Led by West Liberty police, mothers, daughters, grandmothers and girlfriends learned how to be proactive about personal safety and learn basic self-defense techniques.
“We’re not going to fight ‘ladylike.’ We’re not going to fight fair. We want you to get in the mindset of not being afraid,” Chief Kary Kinmonth said to the group.
Officer Kim Halpain of Muscatine presented much of the information and demonstration. She introduced herself by saying that she is typically asked two things when people find out she’s an officer:
“Are you old enough to be a police officer?” and “Are you able to defend yourself?”
She went on to explain that it’s important for women to set boundaries and enforce them. By doing that, it may deter an attacker before a situation escalates. By being loud and drawing attention to a situation when they need to, women are creating awareness and witnesses of other people.
As a woman just north of five feet tall and 100 pounds, Halpain said that men are statistically likely to be the ones perpetrating crimes against women and the self-defense training in the class wasn’t about women overpowering an attacker to “win” a fight, but by buying time to get away.
“Never hesitate,” she said. “If you’re going to go for it, go for it hard.”
Trained in Israeli military defense strategy krav maga, Halpain played “victim” in a number of scenarios with fellow officer Josh Houser to give participants examples of the most common scenarios in which women may find themselves.
“People look for easy targets,” Houser said and the officers stressed that women not become targets. Paying attention, making eye contact with people in the area, putting away distractions such as cellphones and knowing how defend oneself put women in a better
A strike to nose, knee to the belly, or kick to the groin paired with shouting for help may be effective in getting away from a dangerous situation. Participants practiced each technique after a demonstration. Though there were moments of humor, the class was mostly serious with women putting careful force behind each jab.
“When we strike, we look to take three things: vision, wind or limb,” Halpain said.
Without requesting specifics, Kinmonth asked the group if anyone had ever experienced being choked and about 20 hands went up. He said it’s a terrifying situation to be in but it can happen and knowing how to fight back can increase the chances of survival. Halpain and Houser demonstrated how women can fight back against a rear naked choke hold by using their legs, hands and fingernails to essentially get the attacker to release.
Several women were surprised to learn that of the “fight or flight” instincts, they may need to rely more on “fight” by engaging with an attacker. They may even need to “falsely submit” in certain situations by convincing the attacker to let their guard down by not fighting back, then striking when they can.
“Going home with bumps and bruises is better than not going home at all,” Houser said.
Breaking the OODA loop or the Observe, Orient, Decide, Act decision-making cycle was another key point. Officers told women to use items they had on them, such as purses, grocery bags and diaper bags to distract or disarm. Kinmonth said that a person cannot only rely on one method of defense and using more than one technique or introducing pepper spray or a taser may be more effective. Halpain briefly mentioned the use of weapons, but cautioned, “If you’re bringing out a weapon, you strike first.”
Halpain reinforced the idea that most women recited when explaining why they came to the class: women have a responsibility to look out for one another and can do that by being good witnesses and providing help when they see a potentially dangerous situation unfolding.
When asked why she was taking the class, Casey Searcy said, “I’m taking it for her,” about her daughter Tristen. “I personally hope to learn some basic knowledge should I be in that situation.”
Searcy told a story of a time she and Tristen were driving at night when the driver in the only vehicle behind her started flashing the lights and driving erratically. She said nothing happened beyond the odd behavior but because she had also heard about such a scenario in the news associated with violence, it made her want to be more prepared.
Searcy’s friend, Tammy Sedgwick also attended with her daughter, Autumn, and said she wanted to have some basic knowledge on what to do if a person were to grab her as she’s walking to her car.
Tristen Searcy and Autumn Sedgwick, both teens said they want to know how to take care of themselves when they go out with friends or when they leave from work.
“Instead of relying on someone else, I want to know what to do on my own,” Tristen Searcy said.
Another participant, Rubia Ruiz, said she and her friend, Rebecca Lara, took the class because “We’re smaller women and we would probably be a target for people because they don’t expect much from us.” The women said that as mothers of young children they wanted to know how to prepare and defend themselves if necessary.
Offering the class is just the beginning of the conversation on women’s personal safety, according to Kinmonth.
“You kind of forget the power of social media,” Kinmonth said of the enormous response the class had on Facebook. More than 100 people responded that they were attending with more than 1,000 interested in the class.
“It’s definitely encouraging to see that so many women are willing to band together and just watch out for one another and themselves,” Halpain said of the strong showing.
Kinmonth said the class was planned before the story of Mollie Tibbetts, a young woman missing from Brooklyn, Iowa, hit the news, but he said stories like Tibbetts’ and the #MeToo movement may have sparked the large interest in the class.
The goal of the class is to make women feel empowered to enforce their boundaries Halpain said because “Women are not taught to be strong, fight, yell, scream, kick — we’re not taught to do those things inherently, it’s not a cultural thing.”
Officers hope that women continue training in self-defense beyond the class and may offer another opportunity in the future because of the interest.
“We want women to feel strong and empowered because we are strong and we can be assertive in situations,” Halpain said.
