MUSCATINE — The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of Douglas J. Foster, a Marion man accused of killing a young woman in January in rural Muscatine County.
Foster, 35, was charged with first-degree murder Jan. 15 in the murder of Lea Ponce, 21, whose body was found around 1 a.m. Jan. 8 on the side of Highway 38 between Muscatine and Wilton.
Foster was accused of killing Ponce while picking her up to collect on a bounty another individual in Iowa City had put on her. In messages found on Foster's phone, the two, who had a personal and sometimes sexual relationship, arranged to meet at Walmart in Muscatine. Foster was then going to drive Ponce to Cedar Rapids in his truck, per their arrangement.
The bounty was to be paid in $100 to $300 worth of meth. The defense argued Foster and Ponce got into an argument when she asked for drugs, and he said he didn't have any. The state argued Foster got mad at Ponce because she wouldn't perform oral sex and struck her on the head with a handgun, then kicked her out of the moving truck.
Inmate Rodney Foutch testified Thursday that while in jail after Foster's arrest, Foster told him details about the morning Lea Ponce died. Foutch described Foster as "distraught, secluded, upset" after he arrived in the jail, and Foutch consoled him by saying everything was going to be all right.
To pass the time in jail, Foutch said he would pace the floor and Foster joined him. He said Foster would talk to him and he would listen but "stayed silent." Foutch said Foster told him he hit Ponce over the head with a .40 caliber handgun then kicked or pushed her out of the truck. Foutch, who was in jail for federal drug and weapon charges, testified when he told his wife what Foster had told him, she notified the police.
Autopsy results revealed Ponce died from blunt force trauma to the head. Her injuries also showed she was either thrown or jumped from a vehicle.
When questioned by Derek Jones, attorney for Foster, Foutch said he will serve 70 months for his crimes, "could be more, could be less," and to his knowledge he doesn't receive any benefit for testifying.
Jones frequently referred to Foutch as a "snitch" during closing statements, and said the inmate "has a big interest in this case." By testifying against Foster, Jones said, Foutch may receive a benefit to his sentence.
While restating the evidence presented in the case in a closing statement, Jones said "time and time again (Foster's) doing stupid, panicky things," after leaving Ponce on the road. Those actions include taking a dirt road leaving the scene where his truck became stuck, sending a message to Ponce indicating they had never met that morning and hiding from officers in a storage facility in Marion when they came to talk to him. Foster also made searches on his phone for Muscatine and murder the day after Ponce's body was found.
But Ponce's death was accidental, Jones said, she was high on meth and "reckless" when she jumped from Foster's truck while it was traveling at around 60 mph. The way Foster reacted to it was "stupid," he said.
"Again, not saying Doug's a good human being," Jones said. "He's a meth guy trying to get out of trouble."
The state rested its case after Foutch's testimony. The defense made two separate motions for acquittal. Both were denied.
In reading jury instructions, Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Stuart Werling said jurors needed to "find truth and do justice," in their deliberations.
In the state's rebuttal to the defense's closing statement, Muscatine County Attorney Ostergren said the most damning piece of evidence against Foster was a text message he sent to a woman the morning Ponce died. In it Foster indicates he was going to pick up Ponce and deliver her to the person who put out the bounty. He wrote he was going to "turn her over to get beaten have (sic) to death."
"This convicts him," Ostergren told the jury.
He said the message was a "devastating piece of evidence" because it connected the events of the morning Ponce was found dead. Ponce's body was found less than an hour after the message was sent, he said.
"It's time for me to stop talking," Ostergren said in closing. "It's time for this jury to get to work."
Deliberations are expected to continue Friday. The jury will also consider lesser charges in deliberations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.