Finding a green solution: Muscatine facility installs algae system to clean wastewater

MUSCATINE — A new pilot program could help Muscatine save some green and reduce costs to improve water quality while helping the environment.

The Muscatine Water & Resource Recovery Facility recently began operating a new $30,000 pilot program using algae to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus making its way into Iowa waterways.

Over the next six months, the staff at the WRRF will test ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorous levels at both the facility and a second location to see how effective the algae reduces the amount of nutrients that contribute to the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico each summer. The nutrients also form struvite, a mineral that often causes damage to equipment and wastewater pipes.

“We’re really looking at natural ways to do the processes that we’ve always used very energy-intensive means to take care of," WRRF Director Jon Koch said.

The facility is using a Revolving Algal Biofilm system, where wastewater runs into a greenhouse where algae grows on vertical conveyor belts that dip in and out of the water, picking up and filtering out nutrients such as magnesium, ammonia and phosphate.

Iowa is under pressure to improve water quality and communities face stringent requirements to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous from fertilizer runoff and sewage plants. The resultant toxins can sicken humans and create oxygen-deprived zones in waterways and the ocean where fish can’t survive.

Costs of labor, chemicals and line-checks to remove contaminants from the water have also risen through the years, Koch said, adding pressure to find more economical and reliable ways to treat wastewater.

That led him to researchers at Gross-Wen Technologies based in Slater, Iowa, and the system they developed at Iowa State University roughly a decade ago to help municipal and industrial clients effectively treat wastewater.

“We are very excited to be partnering with (Gross-Wen),” Koch said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this. They did their first big pilot at a huge plant in Chicago, so we’ve just been watching and waiting. It’s also nice to support an Iowa company, as well.”

If the pilot program is successful and the city decides to continue using algae, the next step for the WRRF would be to list out different cost and technology options for the city to look over.

“We’ve done several studies and looked at how we’re going to be reducing our nutrients to meet permit limits, so we have to have that squared away," Koch said. "We also have to look at how we’re going to fund it. What we’re hoping is that (this program) is going to be the most cost-friendly way to reduce the nitrogen and phosphorous in the water.”

As an added bonus, the algae grown through the program gets harvested after it has consumed the facility’s unwanted nutrients. This algae can be sold and used to make fertilizer or biofuels, creating extra revenue in addition to the money being saved.

“We kind of have a nice scenario where we get to save on money and electricity, because we’ll be able to turn our blowers down, and we’ll get some revenue on the other end,” Koch said.

But for Koch, the opportunity to innovate and improve is just as beneficial as an opportunity to save money and protect the facility’s pipes.

“(A)s a community sustainability effort, I think there’s really a lot to be said for how we can push our utilities to really innovate for future use," Koch said. "Sustainability means resiliency, but it also means, ‘How is this thing going to run 10, 20 or 40 years from now?’ What are those things that really make a difference in our community?”

As the six-month pilot program continues to be examined and future plans for sustainable water treatment continue to be discussed, Koch wanted local industries to know that WRRF is hoping to partner with them, if possible.

“Getting together with private-public partnerships is another really exciting aspect that we could look at for this, and hopefully that will come to fruition in the future,” he said.

