Finding ways to stay mentally healthy and navigate seasonal depression this holiday season

Laurie Edge, support and education coordinator for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), said some might feel a higher level of anxiety due to holiday gatherings.

“Typically those with a mental health condition can have a higher stress level in a large group of people, just from the noise and commotion or the questions being asked that they’re not prepared to answer,” Edge said, “That anxiety could also then lead to a depressive funk.”

However, even if being around others could lead to this anxiety, Edge recommended people try to seek out smaller groups or individuals to stay connected with in order to avoid total isolation, especially for someone spiraling into depression. She said any and all forms of communication -- even something as simple as texting -- could help someone feel connected or be reminded that someone cares.

“It’s important for other family members to know that if they have a loved one who is struggling, they should reach out to them and stay in touch,” Edge said, “This is also important for those who may have lost someone over the past year. You have to keep that communication open and let people know that you’re there to listen and do whatever you can to help.”