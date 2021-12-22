Finding ways to stay mentally healthy and navigate seasonal depression this holiday season

MUSCATINE -- The holidays can easily be a time of joy and fun for many. For others, however, the season can present some true challenges, especially when it comes to mental health.
“Many people consider the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year. But for some, the holidays bring added pressures that can lead to stress, anxiety and even depression. Holiday stress is normal ... Combine this with winter weather upon us and it can take a toll on your mood,” Joseph Lilly, director of outpatient services at the UnityPoint Health - Robert Young Center, said.
While many may call it the "winter blues," these blues can be hard to shake. When they feel impossible to shake, it’s likely a case of seasonal depression. According to Lilly, the symptoms of seasonal depression closely follow that of major depression with the biggest difference being that it occurs during the fall and winter.
Some of the major symptoms can include a low mood or loss of interest, lack of motivation, difficulty with concentrating, feelings of hopelessness, changes in sleeping and/or eating patterns, and repeated thoughts of excessive worry, guilt, self-harm or harming others.
“As soon as you feel seasonal depression symptoms are disrupting your typical routines or day to day functioning, it’s time to contact your primary care provider. It’s never too soon to talk about how you are feeling, and the sooner the intervention, the better the outcome,” Lilly said, “Overall, seek professional support if you feel you might be experiencing any form of depression, anxiety or any other form of mental illness. If in doubt, ask.”
Laurie Edge, support and education coordinator for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), said some might feel a higher level of anxiety due to holiday gatherings.
“Typically those with a mental health condition can have a higher stress level in a large group of people, just from the noise and commotion or the questions being asked that they’re not prepared to answer,” Edge said, “That anxiety could also then lead to a depressive funk.”
However, even if being around others could lead to this anxiety, Edge recommended people try to seek out smaller groups or individuals to stay connected with in order to avoid total isolation, especially for someone spiraling into depression. She said any and all forms of communication -- even something as simple as texting -- could help someone feel connected or be reminded that someone cares.
“It’s important for other family members to know that if they have a loved one who is struggling, they should reach out to them and stay in touch,” Edge said, “This is also important for those who may have lost someone over the past year. You have to keep that communication open and let people know that you’re there to listen and do whatever you can to help.”
Edge also emphasized the importance of not burying or ignoring certain feelings, especially with the loss of a loved one. “Sometimes just by having a special remembrance of them, like a candle or an ornament, can help you acknowledge the loss while also remembering them,” she said.
Other ways to fight off seasonal depression, as well as holiday-related stress and anxiety go hand-in-hand with good self-care. This could include exercising regular, spending time outside whenever possible, discussing your feelings with others or finding other healthy ways to let out your emotions, managing stress through techniques such as meditation or yoga.
“When stress is at its peak, take a step back and remind yourself that it is possible to manage your holiday stress and jump-start a healthy New Year ahead,” Lilly said.
Those looking to join a mental health support group can get more information from www.namigmv.org or call 563-386-7477 ext. 266.
Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, however, should always go to the emergency room or call 911 for immediate assessment and safety.