Fire, ambulance issues continue in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY — Unrest continues in West Liberty over fire and ambulance service to rural residents.

City officials say they want an updated 28E governmental agreement that would be in compliance with state code, but many residents believe the city is being unfair. A letter from West Liberty resident Donna Fae Sterner to the City Council made public during Tuesday night's council meeting accuses the council of being "disgraceful and deceitful" and urges the council "to do the right thing for our city and rural community."

The current agreement expires June 30, but the council in a special meeting April 25 approved an extension to Sept. 30 to allow more time to work out a revised agreement, and the proposal was forwarded to rural authorities. Mayor Robert Hartman closed Tuesday night's meeting by directing the council's Public Safety Committee to reach out to the rural fire board for a response. "We have not received that amendment back," Hartman said. "We have referred it to their attorney but have not heard back."

Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a motion directing the Public Safety Committee to meet with the Fire Chief and Ambulance Board to work out staffing and budgeting issues.

