Fire, ambulance issues continue in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY — Unrest continues in West Liberty over fire and ambulance service to rural residents.
City officials say they want an updated 28E governmental agreement that would be in compliance with state code, but many residents believe the city is being unfair. A letter from West Liberty resident Donna Fae Sterner to the City Council made public during Tuesday night's council meeting accuses the council of being "disgraceful and deceitful" and urges the council "to do the right thing for our city and rural community."
The current agreement expires June 30, but the council in a special meeting April 25 approved an extension to Sept. 30 to allow more time to work out a revised agreement, and the proposal was forwarded to rural authorities. Mayor Robert Hartman closed Tuesday night's meeting by directing the council's Public Safety Committee to reach out to the rural fire board for a response. "We have not received that amendment back," Hartman said. "We have referred it to their attorney but have not heard back."
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a motion directing the Public Safety Committee to meet with the Fire Chief and Ambulance Board to work out staffing and budgeting issues.
Golf carts, ATVs, UTVs
A proposed ordinance to regulate operation of golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs in West Liberty continues to evolve as it moves through the approval process. The council passed the second reading Tuesday night, which includes a provision suggested by Council Member Diane Beranek that the vehicles can be used for snow removal. But an email made public Tuesday night from David Graham, who is not a city resident, suggested the vehicles be equipped with turn signals and brake lights, and the stipulation should be made that the vehicles "can't be operated with more passengers than equipped for and/or suggested by the manufacturer." Those provisions were not part of the proposed ordinance at its second reading. The third and final reading is scheduled for June 1.
City Hall upgrade
Additional work continues to pile up in West Liberty's Police and City Hall Improvement Project, but the City Council is trying to hold the lid on cost increases. The council did not approve a change order of $12,300 for added electrical and structural work after City Engineer Leo Foley said the contractor, S.G. Construction of West Burlington, would likely agree to a lower increase. "The amount should go down, and we'll have it for next time," Foley told the council.
"We're going to do it right," City Clerk/Treasurer Lee Gertz said later in the meeting. "We're not just going to put Bandaids on things."
Debt refinancing
A deal to refinance $1.3 million in Water Utility debt is projected to save thousands of dollars in interest. The original loan of $1,867,000 was at 2.75 percent interest. The council Tuesday night approved refinancing the remaining debt at 1.75 percent interest to save an estimated $223,000 over the loan's life to 2033.
"It's always nice when we can refinance and pass the savings on to residents," Mayor Hartman commented.
Closed sessions
It's not unusual for a governing body to go into closed session to discuss matters that could be damaging to certain parties. It's considerably less frequent for a governing body to conduct two closed sessions. The West Liberty City Council went into closed session three times Tuesday night.
The first time was to discuss a possible purchase or sale of real estate. Back in open session, the council voted to send the matter back to the Building and Grounds Committee for further review.
The second closed session was to discuss strategy regarding pending litigation, and the third was to evaluate the professional competency of an unidentified individual. No action was taken after either.
In other business
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $198,568.
- The council set a June 1 public hearing for a proposed budget amendment.
- Four candidates for the open Police Chief position will be interviewed June 10, it was announced.
- Police Officers Samantha Wheeler and Alexander McEleney were sworn in.