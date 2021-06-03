Fire and ambulance service talks hit a snag in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY -- West Liberty officials say several members of rural fire and ambulance boards are not responding to requests to work out updated agreements to service to rural residents.
The City Council Tuesday night set a June 15 work session for review of draft 28E agreements, even though it had been announced that only one rural trustee had agreed thus far to participate in a city Public Safety Committee meeting to discuss the matter.
Current agreements had been set to expire June 1, but the council previously established a thirty day extension to hammer out agreement updates that city officials say are necessary to comply with state code.
"This is June First," said Council Member Cara McFerren, who is also on the Public Safety Committee. "The current agreement expires June Thirtieth. There isn't anything else for us to do until all sides come together."
The June 15 work session, intended to be a final review of draft agreements, will take place immediately preceding the night's regular council meeting.
GOLF CARTS, ATVs, UTVs
It's back to square one for an ordinance proposal intended to spell out regulations for operation of golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs on city streets. The ordinance failed to pass its third and final reading during Tuesday night's meeting after council members said they want more clarification of requirements for each type of vehicle and a firm start date. The matter was referred back to the Public Safety Committee, meaning a revised proposed ordinance will have to begin again with three readings to become official.
STORM WATER UTILITY
West Liberty is joining a growing number of Iowa communities in establishing a separate Storm Water Utility. The council Tuesday night approved a resolution setting regulations and revenue procedures, beginning June 1, 2022.
All properties will be assigned an equivalent resolution unit (ERU) or a multiple thereof. During the first year, the monthly charge for each ERU will be four dollars, increasing fifty cents per year to $5.50 in the last year. After that, the charge will be determined annually by council resolution.
There were no comments during a public hearing preceding the council action.
IN OTHER BUSINESS:
* The council approved payment of claims totaling $246,415.
* The council gave final approval to refinancing of outstanding water and sewer debt totaling $2,235,000.
* The council approved Pay Estimate No. 1 of $33,458 and Change Order No. 2 of $4,025 to S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the Police and City Hall Building Improvement Project.
* The council approved retention of the Bowman and Miller firm of Marshalltown to conduct the audit of the current fiscal year.
* Following a review of four proposals during a work session preceding the regular meeting, the council approved retention of Big Imprint of West Liberty to update the city website.