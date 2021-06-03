Fire and ambulance service talks hit a snag in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY -- West Liberty officials say several members of rural fire and ambulance boards are not responding to requests to work out updated agreements to service to rural residents.

The City Council Tuesday night set a June 15 work session for review of draft 28E agreements, even though it had been announced that only one rural trustee had agreed thus far to participate in a city Public Safety Committee meeting to discuss the matter.

Current agreements had been set to expire June 1, but the council previously established a thirty day extension to hammer out agreement updates that city officials say are necessary to comply with state code.

"This is June First," said Council Member Cara McFerren, who is also on the Public Safety Committee. "The current agreement expires June Thirtieth. There isn't anything else for us to do until all sides come together."

The June 15 work session, intended to be a final review of draft agreements, will take place immediately preceding the night's regular council meeting.

