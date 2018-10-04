A blaze caused about $40,000 in damage to a house and displaced six adults Wednesday in Muscatine, according to a Muscatine Fire Department news release.
Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 2:16 p.m. reporting a house fire at a single family dwelling at 1808 Hammann St. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from a front corner room on the main floor when firefighters arrived. The main body of the fire was knocked down in a few minutes and under control by 2:45 p.m.
Damage was caused to the main floor of the structure with major damage in the room of origin. There was also heavy smoke damage throughout most of the main floor. Light smoke damage was present throughout.
The American Red Cross was called in to aid the six adults displaced buy the fire. No one was injured.
Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department.
— Journal staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.