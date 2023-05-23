The Muscatine Fire Department hopes that the Missipi Brew Company will be able to reopen soon after a small structure fire was extinguished in the basement Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Brew’s Facebook page, the plumbing was affected, and crews are working to get things cleaned up. The Brew was not open Monday, but the workers are hoping to be able to open Tuesday.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said firefighters responded at about 9:16 a.m. Sunday. Maintenance workers in the basement of the Brew reported a fire had started. Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. He said there was some fire and smoke damage.

“The fire itself was actually really small,” he said. “Fortunately we were able to get in there and get it knocked down pretty quickly and start ventilation right away.”

Hartman said some piping above the area where the fire had been was melted.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour. The investigation of the incident showed the fire was accidental.

