A smoldering dust bin at Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) was not a danger to the facility and did not lead to any injuries.

According to Brandy Olson, director of legal, regulatory and people services, for MPW, the morning staff at the plant found a small, contained coal fire in the dust collector in the material handling area outside the plant Tuesday morning.

The Muscatine Fire Department was called shortly before 8 a.m. to assist. The firefighters responded with seven units to reports of what had been called a “structure fire.” On arrival, Battalion Chief Darrell Janssen said, they found the fire. It was extinguished within 20 minutes, but crews remained on scene until about 10:30 a.m. to ensure there were no hot spots in the system.

“It was a very low grade fire,” Janssen said. “This was not a significant incident. We were there for a few hours, but I would rather be there for a few hours and check all the conveyers and stuff there just to make sure there were no hot spots and have to go back later.”

Janssen said there was “minimal” damage to the dust collector. He does not know a dollar amount of the damage.

Olson said the fire department had been called in to assist in assessing the fire. She explained a dust collector in the material handling area is used to filter coal dust during coal deliveries to the plant. She said the fire may be the result of an equipment malfunction.

“We certainly appreciate the prompt, professional and quick response from the fire department,” Olson said. “They take all their calls very seriously and we appreciate that they come prepared. We do a lot of training with the police and fire departments in case there should ever be an emergency situation.”

She said situations like this are not common, but personnel are highly trained in the event of such situations. She also said no services had been interrupted and there was no threat to the public.

