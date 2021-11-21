 Skip to main content
Fire reported on seventh floor of Muscatine Tower
  • Updated
fire

Three fire departments responded Sunday morning when a fire was reported in a seventh floor apartment at Muscatine Tower. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — A fire was reportedly extinguished on the seventh floor of the Muscatine Tower Apartment building, 106 E. Sixth St., Sunday morning. There is no word if anyone was injured.

A Muscatine police officer on the scene reported at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday that the fire had been extinguished and that everyone who needed to be evacuated from the building was out. Not every resident was evacuated from the building, as many are reportedly on oxygen, which made removing them from their apartments difficult. The building’s sprinkler system activated to help extinguish the flames.

At 10:30 a.m. the Muscatine Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department and Salvation Army of Muscatine were all on scene. The streets around the building were full of emergency response vehicles.

The Muscatine Journal will report more information as it becomes available.

