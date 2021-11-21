Fire reported on seventh floor of Muscatine Tower

MUSCATINE — A fire was reportedly extinguished on the seventh floor of the Muscatine Tower Apartment building, 106 E. Sixth St., Sunday morning. There is no word if anyone was injured.

A Muscatine police officer on the scene reported at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday that the fire had been extinguished and that everyone who needed to be evacuated from the building was out. Not every resident was evacuated from the building, as many are reportedly on oxygen, which made removing them from their apartments difficult. The building’s sprinkler system activated to help extinguish the flames.