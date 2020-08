MUSCATINE - The Muscatine Fire Department asked that the public avoid the area of 5506 67th Avenue West between Cheryl Street and McIntire Road Tuesday afternoon due to a structure fire. MUSCOM received a 911 call at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday with the Muscatine Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Department responding. Crews are on scene. For more information, see the Aug. 27 edition of the Muscatine Journal.