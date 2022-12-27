Firefighters battle house fire, cold

MUSCATINE — No cause has been determined for a fire that left a Muscatine man homeless Friday and caused Muscatine firefighters to battle both the flames and the subzero temperatures in an effort to save the house.

At about 7:45 a.m. Friday, the Muscatine Fire Department was called to reports of a fire at a single family residence located at 118 W. Ninth St. On arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure. According to a press release from the City of Muscatine firefighting efforts were hindered by subzero temperatures and strong winds that fanned the fire.

The occupant of the home was reportedly able to escape uninjured with one of his dogs. He reportedly could not convince the other dog to leave. That dog is still missing.

Fire crews initiated an exterior fire attack and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby structures. Mutual aid was requested from area fire departments and a callback of off-duty personnel was held. The Muscatine Fire Department was also assisted by fire crews from the Fruitland Fire Department and the Wilton Fire Department. Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the fire. Once the main body of the fire was extinguished, fire crews began an interior attack. The fire was considered under control by 9:30 a.m. but fire crews remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

The residence has been declared a total loss and damage is estimated at $150,000. A final cause for the fire has not been determined, but the on-scene investigation was performed and the fire appears accidental. No activation of a fire alarm was reported.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the building the residence was secured. There were no injuries to any citizens and no reported injuries to response personnel. The extreme weather did cause some minor exposure issues and created a large hazard due to extensive ice buildup.

“With the roads being slick from the snow it slows our response and makes some responses — like driving the aerial up a slick hill — more challenging” Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Hartman said. “We did have a slight issue getting the aerial ladder back in place due to ice.”

With the hillside location and the street wet from the fire attack, the street will be coated with ice until it warms up enough for salt to be effective. Muscatine Public Works Department sent crews to salt and sand the area. The public is advised to steer clear of this location as the street will remain hazardous until temperatures rise.

Another problem in winter fire-fighting is frozen hoses and pumps.

“We have to leave our hose nozzles running because if we shut them down all the way, the hose will freeze solid,” Hartman said. “And it is hard to break apart and transport 50 foot sections of frozen hose.” Hartman added that the cold can also impact the pumping. A minor issue of a pump drain freezing can lead to bigger issues. “If we are not careful we can get the water inside the pump frozen solid,” Hartman said.

The Muscatine Police Department provided manpower to assist fire crews and were instrumental in setting up a warming area. Muscatine Emergency Management responded as well to provide support.

“I feel very proud watching the firefighters and police work together as one family,” Captain Tony Kies of the Muscatine Police Department said. “This is absolutely not a day for this type of work. Wilton and Fruitland were amazing as well.”

Residents are reminded that working smoke alarms save lives. The holidays are a good time to check that all smoke detectors are working properly, replacing batteries or the whole unit itself as needed.