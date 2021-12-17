Firefighters battle Muscatine Metals blaze for seven hours

MUSCATINE — While the huge fire that blazed through a pile of scrap metal at Muscatine Metals on Thursday morning was contained within 30 minutes of fire crews arriving on the scene, Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said fighting the fire was delayed due to the presence of only one fire hydrant in the area.
Fire crews from Muscatine, Wilton, Fruitland and a team from the Bayer plant, spent seven hours working to extinguish the fire that started in a pile of metal, mostly junk vehicles. Due to the rubber from the tires and the plastics in the vehicles, a plume of black smoke rose high in the air that could be seen all over Muscatine.
“The fire was pretty big when we got there," Hartman said. “Fortunately it was all exterior so it did not impact any buildings at all. There was nothing as far as life safety concerns.”
Hartman, also the fire marshal, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, although preliminary findings indicate it was accidental. The fire had started on the upwind side of the pile, he said, which helped spread the fire through the big pile very quickly. The value of the damage caused is unknown, as the vehicles were scrapped.
At about 11 a.m. Thursday, the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center was notified of a junkyard fire at Muscatine Metals, 2407 Dick Drake Way. The Muscatine Fire Department responded with two trucks and, on arrival, reported the fire was large and requested the remainder of the firefighters from the department to respond. As the crews arrived, Fruitland Fire Department and Wilton Fire Department were called to respond. Hartman explained the Bayer plant south of town has a fire crew with a foam truck, which the Muscatine Fire Department does not have.
Firefighters began trying to knock down the fire, which was heading in the direction of Musco Lighting. With only one fire hydrant available to them, on the far side of the railroad spur on Dick Drake Way, firefighters shut down the spur so a line could be run across to the hydrant.
“We were hampered because we had one hydrant,” Hartman said. “There were no other hydrants nearby. Everyone was pulling water from the same spot and with a fire like that, you have to put a lot of water on it. We just weren’t able to put as much water on it as fast as we would have liked.”
The fire was declared under control about 3 p.m., but units remained on scene until 6 p.m. to watch for hot spots to reignite.
Hartman said during the incident the fire departments had seen plenty of support from the community, including several businesses, the Red Cross, and the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, which had donated food and water for the firefighters. He also said he had seen many social media posts wishing the firefighters well.
“It is nice to see the community support and it really helps make our job a little easier when the entire community is behind us,” Hartman said.