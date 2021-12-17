Firefighters battle Muscatine Metals blaze for seven hours

MUSCATINE — While the huge fire that blazed through a pile of scrap metal at Muscatine Metals on Thursday morning was contained within 30 minutes of fire crews arriving on the scene, Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said fighting the fire was delayed due to the presence of only one fire hydrant in the area.

Fire crews from Muscatine, Wilton, Fruitland and a team from the Bayer plant, spent seven hours working to extinguish the fire that started in a pile of metal, mostly junk vehicles. Due to the rubber from the tires and the plastics in the vehicles, a plume of black smoke rose high in the air that could be seen all over Muscatine.

“The fire was pretty big when we got there," Hartman said. “Fortunately it was all exterior so it did not impact any buildings at all. There was nothing as far as life safety concerns.”

Hartman, also the fire marshal, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, although preliminary findings indicate it was accidental. The fire had started on the upwind side of the pile, he said, which helped spread the fire through the big pile very quickly. The value of the damage caused is unknown, as the vehicles were scrapped.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}