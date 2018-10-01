The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will have logs suitable for firewood from trimmed trees, according to a city news release.
Residents in the Muscatine city limits will be allowed to pick up the wood on a first come, first serve basis. To become eligible, residents must be placed on the call list by calling the Park Maintenance Office at 563-263-5464. If no one picks up, leave a name, address and phone number.
Residents will receive a phone call letting them know when and where they may pick up the wood.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.