The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will have logs suitable for firewood from trimmed trees, according to a city news release. 

Residents in the Muscatine city limits will be allowed to pick up the wood on a first come, first serve basis. To become eligible, residents must be placed on the call list by calling the Park Maintenance Office at 563-263-5464. If no one picks up, leave a name, address and phone number.

Residents will receive a phone call letting them know when and where they may pick up the wood.

— Journal Staff

