First 224 West Liberty families receive utility relief as part of American Rescue Plan Act

WEST LIBERTY — The city of West Liberty began handing out utility relief checks last week to qualified residents to help ease any financial struggles caused by the pandemic. Each resident who registered for the program received $400.

In a little over a week, 224 West Liberty residents have received their $400 relief check, allowing them to more easily pay their utilities, including electric, water and internet, while dozens more are also registering for the program.

On the city of West Liberty Facebook page, city officials stated, “From countless community members voicing their concerns to city staff and council members dedicating their time to create this process, we are grateful for such a devoted community.”

“It’s been a very successful first week,” Father Guillermo Trevino Jr. of St. Joseph Catholic Church said. “I want to thank city and church staff, the West Liberty Ministerial Association, and Escucha Mi Voz Iowa for working together to provide utility relief to families in need. It was a collaboration of people expressing their needs and the city trying to figure out a plan to meet those needs.”

Trevino also attributed the speediness of the application processing and the efficiency of the checks being handed out to Escucha Mi Voz Iowa’s efforts as well as the efforts of his own church staff, including his secretary.

“The word (for the program) is truly spreading,” Trevino, Jr. continued.

The money for this relief comes from the $150,000 that West Liberty invested into the American Rescue Plan Act last year and is expected to help up to 300 families.

Although he knows that not every family in West Liberty will be able to receive one of these checks, Trevino estimated that when taking into account all the members of the 300 households that are expected to be helped by this program, at least 1,000 residents — about a fourth of West Liberty’s population — will be positively impacted by this relief.

“The hardest part, of course, is turning people down. But we’re trying to focus on the positive, that we’re able to help a thousand people,” he said.

For those who are interested in applying for the relief program, they can take a copy of one of their utility bills to St. Joseph Catholic Church, located on 107 W. 6th Street, during its regular business hours. They can also call 319-627-2945 or email westlibstjoseph@diodav.org for more information.