Fire reported Tuesday afternoon
Fire reported Tuesday afternoon

MUSCATINE - The Muscatine Fire Department asked that the public avoid the area of 5506 67th Avenue West between Cheryl Street and McIntire Roa…

ATE vehicle locations released
ATE vehicle locations released

The city of Muscatine’s Automated Traffic Enforcement vehicle will be deployed throughout the city looking for careless motorists over the nex…

Rebels with a Cause
Rebels with a Cause

The first annual Rebels with a Cause motorcycle rally was held Saturday in Muscatine. Proceeds will go to aid Cassie Zaehringer, a 34-year-old…