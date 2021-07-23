First Almost Friday Fest of 2021 draws crowd

MUSCATINE – As a cool breeze blew off the Mississippi River to lower the 88 degree temperature along the riverfront, Mike Snook waited for a wristband to get into the first official Almost Friday Fest event of the year.
Having been to the events in the past, Snook looked forward to hearing live music and enjoying a beer or two from the concession stand. On his walk from the parking lot to the field where the flatbed acting as an improvised stage had been set, he was passed by several golf carts carrying people with mobility problems to the event.
“I enjoy it; it is a lot of fun,” he said. ‘The atmosphere is great and it is good for the whole community.”
As he entered, the band Big Time Grain Company was taking the stage.
Throughout the park, which acted as a backdrop for the event, groups had set up tents and other attractions to get the word out about coming events or to raise funds.
Almost Friday Fest has a tradition of teaming up with local nonprofits to promote good causes. At a table toward the back, Nichole Sorgenfrey with the United Way and Melissa Lowrey with Wester Drug offered COVID-19 vaccinations right on the spot. Vaccinations are also still available at Wester during business hours.
“Vaccines are free of charge,” Lowrey explained. “You can come in anytime.”
At the ticket booth, organizers Chris Boar and Brenda Christensen of Keep Muscatine Beautiful beamed at the strong turnout they were seeing at the first Almost Friday Fest. The group put on a riverfront event for Independence Day, but two Almost Friday Fests were rained out.
“We are working hard to give the community something to come out and do once a month,” Christensen said. “All the money we make we are holding on to as a donation to the amphitheater.”
The pair said Almost Friday Fest started successfully in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, only a couple of events were held, but the turnout was strong.
On Aug. 26, the Duck Derby will be held in conjunction with Almost Friday Fest and the band Aftershock will perform. On Sept. 23, The Dweebs will perform.
Beginning this year are after-parties, which begin when the riverside festivities end.