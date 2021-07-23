First Almost Friday Fest of 2021 draws crowd

MUSCATINE – As a cool breeze blew off the Mississippi River to lower the 88 degree temperature along the riverfront, Mike Snook waited for a wristband to get into the first official Almost Friday Fest event of the year.

Having been to the events in the past, Snook looked forward to hearing live music and enjoying a beer or two from the concession stand. On his walk from the parking lot to the field where the flatbed acting as an improvised stage had been set, he was passed by several golf carts carrying people with mobility problems to the event.

“I enjoy it; it is a lot of fun,” he said. ‘The atmosphere is great and it is good for the whole community.”

As he entered, the band Big Time Grain Company was taking the stage.

Throughout the park, which acted as a backdrop for the event, groups had set up tents and other attractions to get the word out about coming events or to raise funds.

Almost Friday Fest has a tradition of teaming up with local nonprofits to promote good causes. At a table toward the back, Nichole Sorgenfrey with the United Way and Melissa Lowrey with Wester Drug offered COVID-19 vaccinations right on the spot. Vaccinations are also still available at Wester during business hours.