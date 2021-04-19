First Baptist Church to hold third annual Blessing of the Bikes event on May 2

MUSCATINE — While most people may only associate blessings with church, one group has shown that their faith can be taken anywhere – especially on the road.
For the third year in a row, the Pearl City Disciples, a local chapter of the Christian Motorcycles Association, will be holding a Blessing of the Bikes event starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 2 at First Baptist Church, 303 Mulberry Ave.
This is the third year the event has been held in Muscatine, but the Blessing of the Bikes has existed for much longer than that, according to Chapter President Craig Carey.
“It was actually started by the pastor of a church in Blue Grass, who is a member of our CMA chapter here in Muscatine,” Carey said. “He started it about 14-15 years ago.”
When this pastor retired around four years ago, the Blue Grass church allowed the group to hold the event for one more year. After that, they needed to find a new location, so the Pearl City Disciples reached out to First Baptist Church in Muscatine.
“Some of our members had attended (Blessing of the Bikes) back when it was held at the previous church, so when the group approached us and asked if it was possible for us to host it, we were excited about the opportunity,” First Baptist Pastor Matt Haecker said.
“It’s the same blessing, just in a different location,” Carey added.
Even with these changes, the event is still a special occasion for the group, and one it hopes to continue for many years to come.
For this year’s blessing, First Baptist will set up an outdoors tent, and will provide music, food vendors, and door prizes such as gift certificates, which will be given away. A custom motorcycle will also be given out through a free drawing.
The main event will be the outdoors church service, which will be given by Reverend Jim Olsen and will start at 10:20 a.m, followed by the Blessing of the Bikes.
Despite the name, Carey explained the event is focused on speaking with people and sharing beliefs with those who share an interest in motorcycles, adding those who may not or won’t go into a church can still go to events such as these.
“It gives us the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with the individuals at their motorcycle,” he said.
Along with blessing bikes and praying riders have a safe season, the Pearl City Disciples also ask riders if they have any “prayer needs” or concerns the Disciples can pray for.
“It also gives us the opportunity to ask if they know the Lord, and that is the most important thing of the whole event,” Carey said.
Although Haecker’s young son is interested in riding, Haecker himself isn’t interested in motorcycles, though he supports the event wholeheartedly.
“It’s just one of those things where the people who do ride love Jesus, and so we’re united in that mission even though we don’t share that common interest,” he said.
The Blessing of the Bikes was successful in the past, according to Haecker — even the pandemic did not affect turnout because it is an outdoors event.
“It’s always worth putting on, regardless of the turnout, but we’re hoping to continue to grow it in the years to come,” he said, adding that he enjoyed seeing people come together during it. “It’s really a church-unifying event for us, in addition to advancing the mission.”
“The biker world is our mission field. We’re called to go and minister them, to tell them about the Lord, and that’s what we do,” Carey said, “We’re not a club, we’re an actual ministry that tries to spread the word of Christ to the biker world. That’s why it’s so important to have people come and actually hear the word of God.”