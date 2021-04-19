First Baptist Church to hold third annual Blessing of the Bikes event on May 2

Even with these changes, the event is still a special occasion for the group, and one it hopes to continue for many years to come.

For this year’s blessing, First Baptist will set up an outdoors tent, and will provide music, food vendors, and door prizes such as gift certificates, which will be given away. A custom motorcycle will also be given out through a free drawing.

The main event will be the outdoors church service, which will be given by Reverend Jim Olsen and will start at 10:20 a.m, followed by the Blessing of the Bikes.

Despite the name, Carey explained the event is focused on speaking with people and sharing beliefs with those who share an interest in motorcycles, adding those who may not or won’t go into a church can still go to events such as these.

“It gives us the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with the individuals at their motorcycle,” he said.

Along with blessing bikes and praying riders have a safe season, the Pearl City Disciples also ask riders if they have any “prayer needs” or concerns the Disciples can pray for.

“It also gives us the opportunity to ask if they know the Lord, and that is the most important thing of the whole event,” Carey said.