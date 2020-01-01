MUSCATINE COUNTY – When Riley Bowman and his group of about 12 hikers from the Calvary Church of the Quad-Cities in Moline traveled to Wildcat Den State Park to go hiking, they had not heard about the New Year’s Day hike being held in the park.
The crew left after attending church, arriving at the park at about 10 a.m., to be greeted with signs advertising the second annual hike. While there were a few hours to kill before the 1 p.m. start time of the event, the winter sun was warm, the friendship and camaraderie was good, and the nature was calling. The group hiked several areas, including the trail for the hike, while waiting for the event to start so they could hit the trail again.
“Hiking is just what we like to do,” Bowman said, handing out Oreo cookies to his friends as they geared up for the 1.3-mile trek around the park. “We have some time on the holidays, and we like to hang out and go hiking.”
For the second year, Wildcat Den is part of the annual push to get people out and walking on the first day of the year. While the inaugural year saw about 80 hikers, the 2020 hike had over 210 people joining the group that left from the upper picnic area shelter to walk the path. The parking lot in front of the shelter overflowed with cars having license plates from all over Iowa and Illinois.
Brian Grell attended the hike with about 10 members of his immediate and extended family. His sons Maddox, Greyson and Brody, and his wife Kelly gathered with other family members to walk a variety of locations in the park that included such names as “The Devil’s Punchbowl.” While they have traveled much farther from their DeWitt home to go hiking, this was a family event.
“I grew up outside, hunting and fishing,” Grell said “It’s a good way to get out and get some fresh air and some exercise. It’s better than having the kids stare at screens all day long.”
The family outing was put together by Grell’s mother, Beth Grell.
“I saw the article in the QC Times online and I thought it would be a great way to start the year as a family,” she said.
As the large group left the shelter at 1 p.m., a slippery patch of mud along the side of a tree ended Nadine Palmgren and husband Jerry Kruse’s hike early. The couple had traveled from Geneseo, Ill., to attend the event, but with both being veteran hikers, they would get another chance soon.
“That’s how we actually met,” Palmgren said, recalling first seeing her husband of 13 years when she joined a hiking club and attended a hiking and canoeing trip.
Kruse said they enjoy being outdoors in nature, riding bikes in the milder months and hitting the trails during the winter. They have ridden in RAGBRAI several years. The couple had only just returned from Carbondale, where they had been hiking over the holidays.
“I saw an article in the paper about hiking and thought it would be a great way to get fit,” Palmgren said. “He had already been a member of the hiking club for several years before I began.”
Park Ranger Jordan Yaley stood on a picnic table as he greeted the huge group. He reminded the crowd that the Iowa State Park system turns 100 years old this year. Backbone State Park in northeastern Iowa was founded in May, 1920.
“This year starts our centennial year celebration for the park system,” he said, a celebration that will last the remainder of the year.
