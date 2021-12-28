First Day Hike will be held Saturday at Wildcat Den State Park

MUSCATINE — The annual Nationwide New Year’s Day hike is meant to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the country’s state parks, but in Iowa there has always been a friendly rivalry between the parks to see who can draw the most people.

After holding a self-guided hike at the beginning of 2021 due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the tour of Wildcat Den State Park is returning.

In the top five of the 50 participating state parks as far as attendance in the four years it held tours, Wildcat Den hopes to keep its record this year.

During the 2020 hike, hundreds of people attended. The 2022 hike will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday from the Upper Picnic Area. Prior to the hike hot chocolate will be served and a fire will be lit in the shelter for a social time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a chance to get everyone outside and get exercise and promote the park,” Karri Rutenbeck, the natural resources technician at the park, said. “It started as the First-Day Hike initiative, so it is a nationwide initiative that started about 20 years ago. It isn’t just Iowa participating in this, but the other state parks across the nation as well.”