WAPELLO — Selena Gerst, of Wapello, was appointed county auditor on Tuesday by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

Gerst served in the office as first deputy to previous County Auditor Sandi Sturgell, who presented a resignation letter announcing her retirement to the supervisors during their March 14 meeting.

The supervisors later agreed to use the appointment process to fill the vacancy. No applications for the position were submitted, officials reported.

Although Sturgell had set May 31 in her letter as her actual final day, during Tuesday’s meeting she announced she had resigned early to allow any appointment by the supervisors to proceed without delay.

Gerst reminded the supervisors during the discussion on her appointment that local voters could still petition the board for a special election. The petition would need to be signed by 356 eligible electors and submitted within the next 14 days.

Supervisor Shawn Maine said he was hopeful voters would allow the appointment to stand, especially since a special election could cost nearly $8,000 to conduct.

He also pointed out Gerst’s appointment is only for the completion of Sturgell’s remaining term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024, meaning voters will have an opportunity at the November 2024 election to vote on the position.

Gerst was administered the oath of office by Supervisor chair Chris Ball following approval of her appointment.

In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors held a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the county’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget; and following the hearing, which did not draw any comments, agreed to a resolution approving the amendment.

According to the amendment’s public notice, $402,549 in additional total revenues and other sources will be added to the county’s current budget. There are also $441,068 in additional total expenditures and other uses approved in the amendment.

The $35,519 deficit will be added to the budget’s previously approved $750,830 shortfall and will be covered through the budget’s beginning fund balance of $3,652,124. That will drop the new ending fund balance to $2,862,775.

The additional expenditures included corrections to the original sheriff’s budget, new binder, employee payouts, van maintenance and waterline repairs.

The additional revenue came from increased public health patients, grants, increased prisoner room and board fees, sale right of way by the conservation board and donations.

The supervisors also approved fireworks permits for Lakeside Club, Inc. and David Hills, Columbus Junction.

An application from Easter Iowa Light & Power Cooperative to install wire across O Avenue was also approved, following a report from County Engineer Adam Shutt.

In the rest of his weekly update to the board, Shutt also reported it could be the end of June before work is completed on the County Road W66 bridge north of Cotter.

He also reported earthwork on the County Road G44X/160 Street intersection near Grandview will likely begin next week and be completed by the end of June, with concrete work expected to start in September.

PHOTOS: Davenport Mayoral Primary Recount 101619-qct-qca-recount-001 101619-qct-qca-recount-002 101619-qct-qca-recount-003 101619-qct-qca-recount-004 101619-qct-qca-recount-005 101619-qct-qca-recount-006 101619-qct-qca-recount-007 101619-qct-qca-recount-008 101619-qct-qca-recount-009 101619-qct-qca-recount-010