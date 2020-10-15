First hard freeze of the year predicted Friday morning

MUSCATINE — As the leaves on trees are changing colors, the days are getting shorter and the temperature is dropping, the next thing to happen will be the first freeze of the year signifying the approach of winter. That freeze is expected Friday morning.
According to Jim Hladik, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, a cold front is moving into the area, bringing with it blustery northwest winds. Highs Friday are expected to be in the mid-50s. It was predicted temperatures early Friday morning would drop to freezing.
“The first freeze of the season is expected,” he said. He said mid-October was the average time for the first hard freeze in the area.
Precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon going into the night. While Muscatine is liable to be missed, there is a chance of light snow flurries in nearby areas.
He said the service was watching a cold system moving through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. He said the system was a cold front with rain on the tail and possibly a little snow. He did not expect any snow accumulation, with ground temperatures still being mild. He said this time of year there would need to be a heavy rain and snowstorm in the middle of the night to get accumulation.
Hladik does not expect accumulated snow until about mid-November. He remembered that in 2019 Halloween was snowed out but believes that will not happen this year. He said Nov. 20 was the average date the area received the first measurable snow.
“Right now it is a pattern of change,” he said. “It appears like it will be normal or slightly below normal in the upper Midwest region for the next week that we can see.”
