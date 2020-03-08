First legislative forum held Saturday in Muscatine to address public comcerns

MUSCATINE – Legalization of medical marijuana, solar power, funding of community colleges and students, and laws against animal cruelty were a few of several issues the people of Muscatine County got a chance to ask area legislators Saturday morning during the first of two legislative forums.
In the Muscatine Community College student center, Representatives Gary Carlson and Bobby Kaufmann and senators Mark Lofgren and Zach Wahls addressed an audience of about 45 people, giving an update on what is being worked on in Des Moines as well as giving people face time with their representatives. About 15 people lined up at a podium to present their issues to the legislators.
Tomi Leanne Burger, a member of the college’s young Democrats, asked for an update from the legislators on the funding of colleges. Wahls commented that the house and senate have not gotten the budget targets yet and don’t have a sense of what the budget looks like.
“I know that everyone here is committed to fighting for a strong budget for our community colleges,” Wahls said. “I think that community college requested an increase somewhere in the $12 million range and the governor recommended $5.2 million. There is a bit of a disagreement but there will be an increase in funding.”
Shelly Servadio Ellias, a cannabis nurse and disabled veteran, spoke about the need for medical marijuana in Iowa. She said the cannabis prescribed in Iowa does not contain high enough dosages to treat someone who suffers from chronic pain. She is concerned this will lead to more prescriptions from opiate-based pain medications, which are highly addictive. She and Carlson disagreed on the manner in which the legislature is getting information on the issue.
“I believe in the process we have established,” Carlson said. “We established a board of medical professionals who get together to look at the research and studies and make recommendations to the legislature on what diseases should be considered and what doses should be set.”
Elias said she is a cannabis nurse and has more knowledge on the use of cannabis than anyone sitting on the board and that the members of the board “are not listening.”
Kaufmann commented that he is in favor of stronger medical cannabis legislation and would be fighting for it in the future. Wahls also commented the law needs to be expanded.
Dan Park asked about the solar bill the legislature is working on, saying voters like compromise from legislators. He said the solar bill seems like a “real win.” He asked Carlson if the bill would be a model or if it was a one-time thing.
Carlson explained last year a bill dealt with people using solar as a way of generating electricity and the ability to sell it back into the grid. He said the rates solar generators were recovering were the entire rate including transmission costs.
“To the satisfaction of everyone (a group of solar energy providers and utility companies) came out with an agreement about what the rates would be,” Carlson explained. He said there would be two manners of rate based on amount generated and amount sold to the grid.
Later in the meeting, Peggy Gordon, a Muscatine City Council member and licensed pet service provider, asked about a pair of bills strengthening the penalty for aggravated animal cruelty from an aggravated misdemeanor to a felony. She commented Iowa is in the bottom two states as far as penalties for animal abuse.
Wahls commented as a freshman legislator he is learning there are many places a good law can get derailed. He said the senate majority leader decides on which bills are addressed and that there was a vocal minority among the Republican Senate Caucus insisting a bill strengthening animal abuse penalties not come to the floor without changes made to it. He stressed Sen. Lofgren was not among the people keeping the bill from the senate.
The next legislative briefing will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4 at Muscatine Community College.