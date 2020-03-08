First legislative forum held Saturday to address public comcerns

MUSCATINE – Legalization of medical marijuana, solar power, funding of community colleges and students, and laws against animal cruelty were a few of several issues the people of Muscatine County got a chance to ask area legislators Saturday morning during the first of two legislative forums.

In the Muscatine Community College student center, Representatives Gary Carlson and Bobby Kaufmann and senators Mark Lofgren and Zach Wahls addressed an audience of about 45 people, giving an update on what is being worked on in Des Moines as well as giving people face time with their representatives. About 15 people lined up at a podium to present their issues to the legislators.

Tomi Leanne Burger, a member of the college’s young Democrats, asked for an update from the legislators on the funding of colleges. Wahls commented that the house and senate have not gotten the budget targets yet and don’t have a sense of what the budget looks like.

“I know that everyone here is committed to fighting for a strong budget for our community colleges,” Wahls said. “I think that community college requested an increase somewhere in the $12 million range and the governor recommended $5.2 million. There is a bit of a disagreement but there will be an increase in funding.”