First legislative forum of 2021 held Saturday

MUSCATINE – A series of briefings at Muscatine Community College (MCC) that was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis returned Saturday in an online format, giving people face time with state legislators for the area.
While the first of two legislative forums was held as a Zoom meeting Saturday, the one hour length of the event kept all questions posted from being answered. Legislators promised to answer all questions submitted in writing after the event. Questions ranged from requesting information on the bottle bill, to state vs. local control over government to COVID-19 relief.
“The format is a little different for us this year, but the intention of hearing from community members and being able to answer your questions remains the same,” MCC president Naomi DeWinter said.
The forum included Rep. Mark Cisneros, Sen. Zach Wahls, Sen. Mark Lofgren, and Rep. Bobby Kauffman. Rep. David Kerr was unable to attend.
When asked about the bottle bill, which has gone on for several years and would alter Iowa’s bottle deposit law. legislators said they believed the bill was still up in the air. Kauffman took the opportunity to explain how the legislature determines which bills to consider during a session.
“There are 150 of us with 150 different sets of priorities with 150 different sets of constituencies,” he said. “Imagine getting together with 150 members of your family and friends and you all had to agree on what to have for lunch. It would take most of us a week to hash that out, let along an $8 billion budget and legislation being narrowed down to just a couple of hundred to be signed into law.”
Kauffman said the bottle bill being considered will have small grocery stores take back bottles and cans, but will also allow businesses to contract with anyone they wish to take care of the containers for them.
Cheryl Plank of Vision 2020 in Muscatine asked about home and community-based services and the state budget. She asked that the legislators consider a 10 percent increase with a 75 percent tax through in costs. She asked if the legislators supported the funding.
Lofgren said revenues are up about 3.7 percent and the several legislators had met earlier in the week to discuss priorities.
“It is still hard to say what we are going to do quite yet,” he said. “You will hear a lot more in the next few weeks.”
Wahls said people providing services to patients on Medicaid are working with the “most vulnerable members of society” and depend on the state for the care. He said he supports increases being used to pay for staff costs. He also said the Biden administration plans to expand the federal matching portion of the Medicaid funding.
Peggy Gordon, a member of the Muscatine City Council, asked about senate bill 479 which relates to giving state funds to local entities if the local jourisdiction reduces the budget of a law enforcement agency. She asked for comments on the idea that it seems to be a recent trend at the state to reduce the authority of local government.
Kauffman said he had not read the bill, but said when people’s Constitutional rights are negatively impacted, that is when state control is needed. While a supporter of local control, he said the intent of the bill seems to be defunding the police.
“I can tell you, if any municipality in the state of Iowa attempts to follow the asinine Defund the Police movement, we will absolutely ensure the local police force is funded and the local municipality is punished,” he said. ‘You do not get to defund the police and put other people’s lives in jeopardy without any sort of recourse.”
Wahls said the senate has a couple “back the blue” bills, including one that will expand qualified immunity for law enforcement agencies and one that will increase penalties on protestors and create new rights for law enforcement. He thinks at least one will advance in the senate. He said only house bill 226 has bi-partisan support and support from the law enforcement community. He believes it is a good compromise to help support the police and continue police reform.
As the meeting ended, DeWinter said a second forum would be held in April.