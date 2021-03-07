First legislative forum of 2021 held Saturday

MUSCATINE – A series of briefings at Muscatine Community College (MCC) that was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis returned Saturday in an online format, giving people face time with state legislators for the area.

While the first of two legislative forums was held as a Zoom meeting Saturday, the one hour length of the event kept all questions posted from being answered. Legislators promised to answer all questions submitted in writing after the event. Questions ranged from requesting information on the bottle bill, to state vs. local control over government to COVID-19 relief.

“The format is a little different for us this year, but the intention of hearing from community members and being able to answer your questions remains the same,” MCC president Naomi DeWinter said.

The forum included Rep. Mark Cisneros, Sen. Zach Wahls, Sen. Mark Lofgren, and Rep. Bobby Kauffman. Rep. David Kerr was unable to attend.

When asked about the bottle bill, which has gone on for several years and would alter Iowa’s bottle deposit law. legislators said they believed the bill was still up in the air. Kauffman took the opportunity to explain how the legislature determines which bills to consider during a session.