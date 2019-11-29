MUSCATINE – While others were out braving the crowds to find the latest Black Friday gift, a small group of people gathered on the Muscatine riverfront to show support for actions combating global climate change.
About 13 people stood in a circle for what was billed as “Muscatine’s first Climate Strike.” Discussion among the people attending varied from what the individual can do to fight global warming, how coming legislation will impact the climate, a call to buy nothing on Black Friday, and the importance of the coming presidential election.
“There was no set plan,” organizer Alexis Huscko said. “It is just to create some friendships here in town and start working together to mobilize on this. We need to be seen in our community. Muscatine is a vibrant town. We have so much here and we need to preserve that.”
She also commented this is just the beginning. Global climate strikes are being planned every month and Huscko says Muscatine is going to follow suit. She does not believe the strike planned Dec. 6 will be on the Muscatine agenda but things come the new year the Muscatine group will progress.
Huscko explained throughout the world, people were gathering for climate strikes to show their concern about climate issues. The goal is for the community and for elected officials to see them and know these people are concerned about climate change.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike Wilcox, a member of the Sierra Club in the Quad Cities, came out to the meeting to show support for the cause. He said the world is at a critical point in the climate crisis, citing the results of the scientific community regarding the climate. He also spoke of the importance of the coming election and electing someone with a strong climate agenda.
“We have many issues here in Iowa like water quality practices and we need action as well,” he said. “People need to get out and vote.”
Shelly Servadio Elias, a member of De-criminalize Iowa, was at the event to speak about what small changes people can make in their lifestyles that would have a big impact on the environment. She attended a recent climate strike in Iowa City with activist Greta Thunberg and had committed to participate in the climate strikes.
“I have a 10-year-old son and I want him to have a beautiful world,” she said. “I was handed this world by the generation before me when I was too young to have a voice to stop climate pollution. Now, I have a voice and I will stop it so my son does not live with the consequences of these devastating choices that are being laid on us now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.