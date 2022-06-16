First National Bank of Muscatine and MidWestOne Bank of Iowa City get approval for September merger

MUSCATINE – The regulatory approval for a merger between First National Bank of Muscatine and MidWestOne Bank of Iowa City was completed June 9, according to a news release.

First National Bank will become MidWestOne Bank as of Sept. 12. Beginning Aug. 1, MidWestOne will mail and email First National Bank customers information about the enhancements to the products and services, banking hours and other benefits that will begin in September.

Additionally, Iowa First Bancshares Corporation, parent company of First National Bank, made a $250,000 contribution to the MidWestOne Foundation to help support local communities. The money will provide support for area arts, education, wellness, recreation and civic services.

It was announced last year that MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. the parent company of MidWestOne would acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp., the parent company of First National Bank of Muscatine. According to a news release, the agreement will broaden MidWestOne’s footprint into the important and growing Muscatine market and provide key resources to support Muscatine’s future growth.

“First National Bank has a long history as a community- and family-focused bank in Iowa,” MidWestOne CEO Charlie Funk said. “For more than 151 years, they have been helping families, farmers and businesses grow and prosper. We look forward to continuing that rich heritage and providing them with the resources and support — and financial strength that MidWestOne is known for — to help secure their future for decades to come.”

He said the two banks were closely aligned culturally and would be better and stronger together.

Headquartered in Iowa City, MidWestOne operates 56 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida and Colorado. Since its inception in 1934, the company has been guided by its core mission “to take care of our customers and those who should be.” Funk believes establishing a presence in Muscatine broadens MidWestOne’s footprint in its home state and its ability to serve customers in an important and growing market.

President and CEO of First National Bank Debra Lins will step down from her post as the merger is completed. With nearly 40 years of experience, First National Bank chief operating officer M. Wayne Johanson has been appointed MidWestOne Bank Muscatine Market president to lead the team forward.

“I have had the privilege of working with our dedicated team of professionals to provide our customers the personalized service they deserve, and I know they will carry forward the long-standing tradition of being the community’s choice for banking services. MidWestOne will become our name,” Lins said. “Our employees will remain the same. The First National Bank employees will be here to take care of their customers.”

