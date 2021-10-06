First Pearl City Vintage Market kicks off Saturday in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — The first Pearl City Vintage Market is nearly here, and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry are working hard alongside each of the market’s vendors to assure the market leaves a great first impression.

The first Pearl City Vintage Market is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Muscatine Riverfront. More than 20 vendors are expected to sell handmade and vintage goods at this free market.

“We are happy with the amount of vendors who want to be part of the first Pearl City Vintage Market,” Marketing & Events Coordinator Dena Ferreira said. “There’s a variety of vendors, so there will be something there for everyone. We’re excited to see all of the great products people will bring to sell.”

The Pearl City Vintage Market was inspired by other markets GMCCI staff had attended or heard about. They wanted to give talented crafters and vendors within and beyond the Muscatine community a chance to be showcased.

Some vendors may be familiar, such as The Merrill Soap Company, Flipped Out Furniture, Meg's Vintage Collective and Red & Lee Vintage. Other vendors are from outside Muscatine, allowing guests the opportunity to find many different things.