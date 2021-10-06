First Pearl City Vintage Market kicks off Saturday in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — The first Pearl City Vintage Market is nearly here, and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry are working hard alongside each of the market’s vendors to assure the market leaves a great first impression.
The first Pearl City Vintage Market is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Muscatine Riverfront. More than 20 vendors are expected to sell handmade and vintage goods at this free market.
“We are happy with the amount of vendors who want to be part of the first Pearl City Vintage Market,” Marketing & Events Coordinator Dena Ferreira said. “There’s a variety of vendors, so there will be something there for everyone. We’re excited to see all of the great products people will bring to sell.”
The Pearl City Vintage Market was inspired by other markets GMCCI staff had attended or heard about. They wanted to give talented crafters and vendors within and beyond the Muscatine community a chance to be showcased.
Some vendors may be familiar, such as The Merrill Soap Company, Flipped Out Furniture, Meg's Vintage Collective and Red & Lee Vintage. Other vendors are from outside Muscatine, allowing guests the opportunity to find many different things.
Other vendors expected to be at the market include a Little This and That, Back Road Designs, Clay By Sami, Furever Bandanas, Good Karma Jewelry Creations, Grampy's Designs, Hippie Chicks, Locust Grove farm, Lugo’s Gourmet Popcorn, Mae Ann Creations, RAEbrands, Basecamp Creative Co. LLC, Evergreen Wardrobe, Feathered Ridge, the Bun Boutique, Artisan Jewelry by Erica Gooding, Melissa's Taggs, G.G. & Company, Mills Key Woodworks, LeftyCustoms, Lilac Valley Creations and the Towel Lady.
Food will be a focus too, with offerings from Food Truck Emporium, Arty's Ice Cream & Grill and QuickE's Tacos, and a bar offering fall-inspired beverages like sangria, mimosas and Octoberfest beers. Scott Stowe and Julia Richardson will perform live and kids can
“We think this will be a successful market with all of the vendors, live music, food trucks, kids activities and more,” Ferreira said. “We will see how this event goes as to whether or not it’s an annual event, but so far it’s a positive outlook.”