First recipients of the Stanley Human Conditions Support Grant announced

MUSCATINE – The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has awarded five organizations with the new Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Grant.

The fund was established in 2020 and began accepting applications in October 2021. It assists non-profit organizations working to improve human conditions, such as providing basic services or support for marginalized groups, supporting education or the arts, promoting cultural awareness and acceptance or mental and physical health, or working to end violence. In this first cycle, each received $50,000.

The first cycle of awards went to:

Aligned Impact Muscatine and the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) to further their respective missions, such as aligning community resources, reducing achievement gaps for students, and providing support to domestic violence survivors or those suffering from homelessness.

Crossroads, Inc. to purchase iPads for people with disabilities at the Crossroads work site to provide them higher level independence.

Muscatine Art Center to support the 2022 Multicultural Performing Arts Series, which will provide free performances that celebrate various cultural traditions to the community.

Iowa Legal Aid to provide legal assistance to its clients, specifically low-income families.