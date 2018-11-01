Several local communities were among 16 receiving grant money from Alliant Energy Foundation.
More than $15,000 was distributed to emergency responders statewide through Hometown Safety Grants. Each local group received $1,000. Money will benefit Louisa County Ambulance's communication enhancement project, Wapello Fire and Rescue's air quality safety and West Liberty Community School District's Automatic External Defibrillator.
— Journal Staff
