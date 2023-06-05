The Stanley Center for Peace and Security held its first Sustainability Fair on Friday to spotlight groups in the Muscatine area that are working to provide clean energy for people. More than 20 organizations and businesses set up under tents, as the temperature rose to over 90 degrees. The second annual fair is expected in 2024.
5 smart strategies to lower your air conditioning bill this summer
1) Optimize your thermostat settings.
Optimizing your thermostat settings can keep you cool without major changes to your comfort level. Experiment with setting your thermostat a few degrees higher than you normally would during the day. You might find you’re unnecessarily blasting the AC. Turning your thermostat down during cooler nighttime temperatures can also add up to major savings.
A programmable smart thermostat can also help you track your cooling costs, reduce unnecessary energy usage, and adjust your settings when you’re away from home.
2) Use natural ventilation.
Maximizing natural ventilation is an effective and eco-friendly way to cool your home. During cool morning and evening hours, open your windows to let in a fresh breeze. Then, once temperatures rise during the middle of the day, close windows and doors to keep the indoor temperature low. Ceiling and window fans also use less energy than HVAC units while increasing air circulation to keep you cool and comfortable.
3) Maintain your HVAC system.
If you can’t remember the last time you had your HVAC system serviced, you’re probably paying more than you need to in cooling costs. To optimize your HVAC, clean and replace any filters every few months, and schedule a professional maintenance visit once a year. An HVAC specialist can ensure your system has proper airflow and check for issues that make your air conditioner less efficient.
4) Increase insulation to block outside heat.
Upgrading your home’s attic or wall insulation can be costly, but keeping the heat out could be as simple as installing energy-efficient window treatments. Adding blinds, blackout curtains, or reflective film will block out sunlight during the hottest parts of the day and keep your home’s internal temperature cooler.
5) Skip the mid-day chores and cooking.
Modifying your routine could help you reduce your cooling costs. Instead of cooking lunch in the oven, opt for sandwiches or salads while the sun is up. You can also line dry clothing or wait until the evening to use your dryer. A few simple changes to your habits could add up to some fun-money savings for your summer vacation.