First-timers and seasoned competitors alike enjoy the County Fair's FFA competition

MUSCATINE – Although temperatures were getting pretty hot at this year’s Muscatine County Fair, spirits were still high as Muscatine’s FFA students prepared to present all the livestock that they’ve raised and worked with over the past several months.

According to Sam Paul, one of Muscatine’s FFA instructors, around 40 Muscatine FFA students are competing in this year’s County Fair.

“The kids are working very hard and are doing a good job so far. They’re learning a lot and it’s just good to have everyone back so that they can get out and exhibit their animals and show off their projects,” Sam said, taking a moment to thank the FFA’s many supporters. “We’re very happy with everything the students are able to do here, and I think they’ll do fairly well (in their rankings). We’ll just have to see as the shows go on.”

One student, Ellody Gaucin, was competing at the County Fair for the very first time with her sheep, Chance, which she has been raising for about three months, although she knew Chance long before then.

“She has a very funny and spunky personality,” Gaucin shared. “She’s definitely stubborn at times, but she does well overall. She’s a little bit of a picky eater and it can take her a while to eat, but eventually she finishes all her food. She’s also very friendly and loves to go up to people and let them pet her.”

With this being her first time competing at the fair, Gaucin admitted that there have been some small struggles, but overall it’s been a good experience. As for why she decided to start competing at the fair now, she explained that it had been her teachers and fellow classmates that encouraged her.

“They made it seem so fun and I loved being in Ag. class… so I just figured why not try it this year to see if I like it, and I’m definitely going to do it next year,” she said.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, fellow Muskie FFA student Kensley Paul competed at the County Fair for the fifth year in a row, showing her two sheep for this year’s competition.

“It’s really special because I do it every year. It’s like a tradition, kind of. (For this year), we’ve been working with them a lot, so hopefully our hard work pays off. We have a lot of confidence in because we got them halter-broke, so they’re doing pretty good,” Kensley said.

Outside of that day’s sheep showing, there were also some Muskies competing with their pigs. Andy Franke shared that this was his second year showing pigs. This year, the pig he’s showing is named Brutus.

Given that he weighed in at 276 pounds, Franke said he hoped some of Brutus’ muscle would shine through during the competition, allowing him to win his class. “I’ve been working with him for a while now. He’s walking alright but we’ve got a lot of things to work on in these upcoming months.”

When asked why he decided to show pigs again, Franke answered with, “I like the competition, and I like working with the animals. Pigs are really beautiful animals, and seeing them get trained and walking really well is a nice process, especially when you’re the one walking them.”

Jackson Brendel also returned to the pig competition for the second year in a row. The pig that he’s showing this year is a Hereford pig weighing in at 175 pounds named. Big Papa Pork.

“There’s only about eight of them here, there’s not many since with (the Hereford breed), there isn’t many of them, so it’s a pretty rare breed,” Brendel said, admitting that it felt good to be showing such a rare breed. “They’re really calm and friendly, so it’s a lot nicer to raise them.”

Throughout the group of Muskie FFA students, a similar mindset could be found whether they were a seasoned competitor or competing for the first time. For every student there, the focus wasn’t just on doing their best but on encouraging their fellow FFA members – and even those who may just now be considering the idea of competing at next year’s fair.

“Just try it out,” Kensley said. “You don’t have to do it for five years, you can just try it out once to see if you like it, and then continue on with it if you do. But if it’s not for you, that’s fine too. But it’s a great experience, and people should try it out.”