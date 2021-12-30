First year of Muscatine Festival of Lights declared a success

MUSCATINE — After lighting up Weed Park for evening motorists to see and spreading the joy of the season, the first year of the Festival of Lights is considered a success and is sure to return for the 2022 holiday season.

Muscatine Parks and Recreation program director Kelsie Stafford said an amazing amount of nonperishable food was collected for the needy. The food collection had raised 1,425 gallons of food, which was split between the Salvation Army of Muscatine County and Muscatine Center for Social Action. She said 95-gallon containers were located behind the sign at the beginning of the festival for people to donate. The containers were filled 15 times.

“Every morning a team went out and collected them and they were donated every other day to the pantries,” Stafford said. “I think it was a steady flow of food all December, which was awesome.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in 2021, a series of 13 areas were offered for area people, organizations, and businesses to claim and decorate. While only nine of the areas were adopted, the light show in the historic park was well received. Beginning Dec. 1 the displays in the park were lit nightly from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ending Dec. 26.