First year of Muscatine Festival of Lights declared a success

MUSCATINE — After lighting up Weed Park for evening motorists to see and spreading the joy of the season, the first year of the Festival of Lights is considered a success and is sure to return for the 2022 holiday season.
Muscatine Parks and Recreation program director Kelsie Stafford said an amazing amount of nonperishable food was collected for the needy. The food collection had raised 1,425 gallons of food, which was split between the Salvation Army of Muscatine County and Muscatine Center for Social Action. She said 95-gallon containers were located behind the sign at the beginning of the festival for people to donate. The containers were filled 15 times.
“Every morning a team went out and collected them and they were donated every other day to the pantries,” Stafford said. “I think it was a steady flow of food all December, which was awesome.”
For the first time in 2021, a series of 13 areas were offered for area people, organizations, and businesses to claim and decorate. While only nine of the areas were adopted, the light show in the historic park was well received. Beginning Dec. 1 the displays in the park were lit nightly from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ending Dec. 26.
Stafford said that Parks and Rec have received plenty of good feedback regarding the festival and that it will certainly be back for the 2022 season. She said that several display sites are already spoken for. People wishing to get involved with the 2022 event can call the Parks and Rec department at (563) 263-0241. She said there is still room to expand the event and she encourages people interested to contact the department for more information.
While there was no way to tell how many cars visited the festival, Stafford said the displays grew almost daily, encouraging visitors to make multiple visits. She also said the neighboring Community Credit Union lights and the lights on the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge rounded out the display.
Parks and Rec thanks the people and groups who donated supplies and efforts to the event, including Bayer, UnityPoint Health-Muscatine, Muscatine Master Gardeners, Muscatine Garden Club, Community Bank, Saints Mary and Mathias, HNI Corporation, First National Bank, Menards, Troy Philpott and the family of Jane McFate.