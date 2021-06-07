Five musical acts return to Muscatine as part of the Second Sunday Summer Concert Series

MUSCATINE – After being forced to take a year off due to the pandemic, another summer event has returned to Muscatine.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, the Muscatine County Arts Council, in coordination with the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, 408 E. 2nd St., will hold the first in its series of Second Sunday Summer Concerts.

Arts Council President Ed Chamberlin said the series has been going on for the past 12 years. About two years ago, the concerts moved from Pearl Plaza to the Musser Public Library.

Because this was a popular Arts Council series, the group wanted to bring it back as soon as it was safe.

“It just seems like the longer you wait to bring something back, the more likely people are to forget about it,” Chamberlin said. “We felt that now’s the time to bring back some of the things that were pretty successful for people to do during the summer. People are getting vaccinated, and while it’s not gone, COVID-19 cases are down. Things are making a positive turn, and we feel people are ready.”

The council also saw it as a way to help out local musicians and musical groups struggling from the lack of concerts and performances.