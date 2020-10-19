 Skip to main content
Five vehicles destroyed by arson in Muscatine early Saturday
Five vehicles destroyed by arson in Muscatine early Saturday

fire

The remains of three motorcycles, a car and a truck that were intentionally set on fire early Saturday morning. 

MUSCATINE — Five vehicles were reportedly totaled early Saturday morning by a fire intentionally set and targeting the owners, Muscatine Police said.

According to a news release, in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, officers responded to a report of two motorcycles on fire at 3027 River Road. On arrival, officers found three motorcycles appeared to have been set on fire. The fire also damaged two vehicles parked on either side of the motorcycles. Further investigation indicates the fire had been intentionally set through the use of an accelerant.

The vehicles were owned by Jesse and Christopher Locay. Neither man responded to requests for comment. The vehicles have been identified as a 1992 Honda motorcycle, a 1982 Honda motorcycle, a 1994 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2003 Chevy Avalanche, and a 2015 Ford Fusion.

Initial findings of the investigation indicate the victims may have been targeted and it is not believed there is an ongoing threat to the general public. No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922 ext. 611.

