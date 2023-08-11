In order to stave off a food shortage at home, India has banned the export of all rice except for the export-focused basmati variety, which has led some to worry about skyrocketing prices and the potential for further bans in the future.
The Burrito Factory strives to be simple yet authentic and delicious, which has allowed it to remain a popular lunch destination for over five years now.
Owner Maxine Mendoza has always had a passion for cooking. She has used these skills to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to the community.
Looking back on her culinary history, Mendoza mentioned that while her previous restaurant had featured a large menu, she used her experience with that restaurant to downsize the Burrito Factory’s options in order to better focus on providing delicious dishes that are 100% homemade — from freshly-pressed tortillas to fresh ingredients that are chopped and cooked with each order.
Mendoza cited this feature, in addition to the authentic Mexican taste found in her restaurant’s dishes, as one of the main ways the Burrito Factory stands out.
“Everybody that comes in, they say ‘wow, it’s nothing like Taco Bell or other Tex-Mex restaurants’, so I think that our authentic tastes really adds a lot,” she said. “We don’t get anything out of a package, and our tortillas are pressed right before your eyes, so you’re able to kind of build your burrito exactly the way you want it.”
So far, Mendoza’s hard work and culinary skills have paid off immensely. While she admits that there are still slow days and that circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the roadwork construction that has been seen throughout Park Avenue over the past few years, these instances haven’t been enough to shut down the Burrito Factory for good.
“We have days that are hit-and-miss, good days and bad days, but we’re still here,” Mendoza said. “If somebody wants a burrito, people will still usually find a way to get around construction and get their burrito here.”
She also expressed appreciation to her customers for their strong support.
After more than five years in Muscatine, Mendoza hopes to expand the Burrito Factory into other nearby cities in order to continue sharing her authentic dishes. At this time, she is unsure when she will open these new locations, only that she hopes to do so eventually.
Ten acres of land located on the north side of West Liberty will eventually be turned into a brand new 45 home subdivision
When it came to the Burrito Factory, located at 600 Park Avenue, owner Maxine Mendoza shared that she has always had a passion for cooking. She has since used these skills to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to the community.