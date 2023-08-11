The Burrito Factory strives to be simple yet authentic and delicious, which has allowed it to remain a popular lunch destination for over five years now.

Owner Maxine Mendoza has always had a passion for cooking. She has used these skills to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to the community.

Looking back on her culinary history, Mendoza mentioned that while her previous restaurant had featured a large menu, she used her experience with that restaurant to downsize the Burrito Factory’s options in order to better focus on providing delicious dishes that are 100% homemade — from freshly-pressed tortillas to fresh ingredients that are chopped and cooked with each order.

Mendoza cited this feature, in addition to the authentic Mexican taste found in her restaurant’s dishes, as one of the main ways the Burrito Factory stands out.

“Everybody that comes in, they say ‘wow, it’s nothing like Taco Bell or other Tex-Mex restaurants’, so I think that our authentic tastes really adds a lot,” she said. “We don’t get anything out of a package, and our tortillas are pressed right before your eyes, so you’re able to kind of build your burrito exactly the way you want it.”

So far, Mendoza’s hard work and culinary skills have paid off immensely. While she admits that there are still slow days and that circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the roadwork construction that has been seen throughout Park Avenue over the past few years, these instances haven’t been enough to shut down the Burrito Factory for good.

“We have days that are hit-and-miss, good days and bad days, but we’re still here,” Mendoza said. “If somebody wants a burrito, people will still usually find a way to get around construction and get their burrito here.”

She also expressed appreciation to her customers for their strong support.

After more than five years in Muscatine, Mendoza hopes to expand the Burrito Factory into other nearby cities in order to continue sharing her authentic dishes. At this time, she is unsure when she will open these new locations, only that she hopes to do so eventually.

“Since COVID-19 came around, it really slowed us down… but there are plans to expand and maybe go somewhere else too,” she said.

Mendoza said that she will continue to focus on the original Muscatine location as well, keeping its quality and top-notch service just as high as it’s ever been.

“This one’s not going anywhere, so come and try us out anytime. We’re here for the community," she said.

The Burrito Factory, 600 Park Avenue, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Sunday. For more information on its menu, residents can go to the Burrito Factory’s website, https://theburritofactoryia.com/welcome/, or to its Facebook page.

