The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Wednesday for several areas including Muscatine due to heavy rainfalls earlier in the week pushing some crest forecasts higher.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the Cedar River near Conesville. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the river was at 12.3 feet while flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is forecast and the river is expected to crest at 14.5 feet Monday.