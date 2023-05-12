For the past eight years, Flipped Out Furniture has provided residents with unique, high-quality furniture. Now, owner Becky Terry and her team hope to extend this service to the friendliest — and furriest — members of the family.

This month, Flipped Out Furniture began selling its K-9 Marketplace line, which focuses on dog beds and dog treats as well as other smaller dog-related items. According to Terry, her dog, Tyson, and Tyson’s sister who died late last year, were the inspiration for it.

“The tag on our K-9 Market products actually has a picture of her on it,” Terry pointed out. “We’ve always been very passionate about dogs, and we just wanted to have something (in our store) dedicated to dogs.”

As for the store’s human products, Flipped Out Furniture has kept up its tradition of bringing in new products — furniture, décor and other home furnishings — for customers to browse nearly every week.

“We have a wide array of things that you probably won’t see at Walmart or Farm & Fleet,” Terry said. “We only deal with good-quality pieces, and pretty much everything we have has a hard finish. Even the ones that we’ve flipped are usually a form of antique or are very vintage, and we’ve just updated them and done repairs or whatever needs to be done.”

Flipped Out Furniture has also maintained a long-term relationship with a local Amish family, who has been able to help provide much of the Amish-made furniture in the store.

“We really just try to stay local within the state of Iowa, but we do branch out to other states to try and find interesting things, so you never really know what we’re going to have,” Terry said.

If someone already has a piece of furniture that they love and might not be ready to let go of just yet, Flipped Out Furniture also offers refurbishing services, something that the store has done since it first opened. As she looks to the future, Terry said she hopes to continue focusing on this as well as on her in-house products.

Although she and her team spend the first half of the week on their refurbishing projects, Terry still encouraged those who may not be able to visit the store during regular hours to reach out to see if someone is available to briefly open the store for them at a certain time.

“That’s one of the cool things about being a small, family business, somebody is usually available," she said.

Customers can also browse and submit questions through messenger about the store’s products on the Flipped Out Furniture Facebook and Instagram pages. If someone finds what they’re looking for, they even have the option to purchase over the phone so that they don’t have to worry about the piece they want being sold before they can make it downtown. But whether her customers do their browsing in-person or online, their business is still always appreciated by Terry and her team.

“We absolutely love and appreciate people shopping with us,” she said. “Not only does it mean a lot to us … but it’s the way we feed our family, and all of the sales we get directly go into the mouths of our children. So we appreciate people shopping with us and not just taking that few minutes it takes to order on Amazon or Wayfair.”

Flipped Our Furniture is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It is located at 225 E. 2nd St., Muscatine.

PHOTOS: Muscatine 4th of July Parade 070519-mus-july4-001 070519-mus-july4-002 070519-mus-july4-003 070519-mus-july4-004 070519-mus-july4-005 070519-mus-july4-006 070519-mus-july4-007 070519-mus-july4-008 070519-mus-july4-009 070519-mus-july4-010 070519-mus-july4-011 070519-mus-july4-012 070519-mus-july4-013 070519-mus-july4-014