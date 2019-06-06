MUSCATINE — The Mississippi River at Muscatine has been above major flood stage, or 20 feet, for 51 days since March 23, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. For 16 of those days, the water has been at 22 feet or more, increasing the workload for Public Works crews.
Director Brian Stineman said crews are "sick of flood fighting" but they continue to walk the levee every hour when the river rises above 22 feet. Public works staff check for any seepage water or flood boils that could signal problems with the levee when the river reaches that level. Seepage, Stineman explained, is groundwater that pushes through the surface on the land side of the levee to become level with the river level. Clear seep water is a good sign, and that's what crews have seen so far, he said.
"If water in a seep is dirty," he said, "that means it is carrying sediment or soil, which means soil is coming from somewhere, possibly the levee, and is cause for concern."
The department is prepared to address any seep or flood boil issues with sandbags, he said, but the levee is in good condition and crews have not encountered any problems with it this flooding season. Department staff have spent 2,000 working hours on flood-related procedures since March. Some of that time has been overtime, Stineman said, mostly for employees who work the night shift to monitor the levee. Crews also put in overtime the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend to close Mississippi Drive and Washington Street, he said.
The approximate cost to fight flooding so far totals more than $73,000, including labor, equipment, material, and contractor costs, the city reported. Stineman said he is not concerned the department will exceed its budget.
"At this time, we have been able to absorb the costs in our normal operating budget," he said, "which we did amend upward slightly before the budget amendment deadline."
As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported the river was at 22.7 feet. NWS forecasts the river to rise to 22.9 feet Saturday morning before it starts falling later that day. The river has been above the 16-foot flood stage at Muscatine since March 16, or about 90 consecutive days. The last record set was in 1993 at 55 consecutive days.
To prepare future department budgets, Stineman said he would take into consideration what appears to be an increase in the frequency of flooding across the Midwest.
The department is continuously monitoring the river level and weather forecasts, Stineman said, but getting the city back to normal won't happen overnight.
"We are doing everything we can to keep roads open as long as possible and open them as soon as possible after waters recede," he said.
The public may think the department isn't doing anything to get roads open, he said, but cleaning and inspecting the roads takes time and can only start once the water goes down.
"We want to get the city opened up just as much as they want it open," he said.
