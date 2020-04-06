Flood warning in effect until further notice
Flood warning in effect until further notice

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities reports a flood warning for Muscatine remains in effect until further notice. 

Officials said the Mississippi River in Muscatine is already past flood stage and still rising. At 2:30 p.m. Monday, officials reported the Mississippi was at 17.5 feet, which flood stage is 16 feet. Mild flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to crest at 18.8 feet on Friday before slowly declining. The flood is expected to impact Riverside Park's parking lot. 

