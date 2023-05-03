The National Weather Service reports the Mississippi River crested in Muscatine by 6 p.m. Tuesday, beginning a slow drawback of the waters to the banks in Riverside Park. The reported crest was 22.5 feet, the eighth-highest crest on record. The record 25.6-foot crest was set in 1993. The HESCO wall set up along Mississippi Drive protected many of the businesses along the drive from the floodwaters.
Flood water reaches crest
Riverside Park was almost completely under water on Monday morning as the Mississippi River was predicted to crest at 23 feet.
