The National Weather Service reports the Mississippi River crested in Muscatine by 6 p.m. Tuesday, beginning a slow drawback of the waters to the banks in Riverside Park. The reported crest was 22.5 feet, the eighth-highest crest on record. The record 25.6-foot crest was set in 1993. The HESCO wall set up along Mississippi Drive protected many of the businesses along the drive from the floodwaters.