MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School juniors and seniors need not worry about flooding downtown ruining their Saturday night, Prom is still on.
Record flooding this week has left Mississippi Drive inundated with water, including in front of the Prom venue Merrill Hotel and Conference Center.
Mike Morgan, athletics director at Muscatine High School said every dance the school has arranged this year has been affected by weather including the Winter Thaw dance that was rescheduled due to record cold temperatures.
"So this is not a surprise," he said.
School staff have tried to be proactive, he said, and coordination among the city of Muscatine, the Merrill and Muscatine Police will provide students a safe and dry Prom night.
Merrill General Manager Patrick Leonard said the parking situation downtown is "a delicate balance of trying to be a good neighbor" but the hotel has a plan to accommodate the approximately 400 students expected to arrive.
Students will be able to park in the hotel parking ramp and parking lot on the corner of East 3rd and Sycamore streets, he said. Valet parking will also be available, Leonard said, because hotel staff is more than willing to help out their guests.
Metered parking spots on 2nd Street is another option and will be no cost on the weekend. Morgan said students will be notified Saturday morning about street closures, parking locations and entrance instructions. Information was also posted to the Muscatine High School Facebook page asking students to carpool.
Each year before Prom, Morgan said, school staff give students an "Operation Prom" presentation about dos and don'ts of Prom, and this year flooding added a couple items to the list.
"We reminded the boys that it might be a nice thing to drop girls off," Morgan said.
Not going near the river was another one.
"We told them if they want to go out on the balcony to look at the water they can," he said, "but that's close enough."
Despite the weather, Morgan said students are excited for Prom and staff will do what they can to make arriving there fine.
"We're just going to play it by ear, and try to keep the dresses dry and try to keep the kids clean," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.