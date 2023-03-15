MUSCATINE — From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, the Department of Public Works will close East 2nd Street from Oak Street to Highway 92. This closure is due to the exercising of that area’s flood gate, something that is done annually every year prior to the spring flood season.

“This is the time that we need to know if there’s anything that we need to repair on the gate before we actually get a major flood,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said.

“Basically what we do is we clean the rails that the gate slides on and then close the gate, check the seals to make sure that they are functioning the way they’re supposed to and then reopen the gate,” he said. “The most important thing is to make sure that the rails the gate slides on are clean and clear of any debris, and that probably takes the most time.”

The public works team will also check the levy, with the entire check expected to be a fairly easy but still labor intensive procedure. During this three-hour closure, drivers can use East 5th Street as a detour, entering from either Park Avenue or Oak Street.

“You can imagine the weight of the gate itself. It’s going to take the entire three hours to close and then open the gate,” Jenison said.

At this time, the National Weather Service has indicated that there is a well above normal risk for flooding in the Muscatine area in its 2023 Spring Flood Outlook. The highest potential for this risk, however, is only at the “moderate flooding” level (or above 18 feet) for the last two weeks of April.

Because of this, Jenison felt that downtown Muscatine businesses shouldn’t be too concerned, as he doesn’t expect the river water to leave the parking lot area of Riverside Park.

“With everything that we’ve done to improve the downtown area along Riverside Park, (the flooding) would have to be something on the order of what we had a few years ago, which is when we got close to around 27 feet,” he said.

As for residents, Jenison advised those who are in the low-laying areas and the flood plains to have an evacuation kit at the ready and, if they have any, check to see if the pumps they have in their home are working.

“If we get to the point where we have a flooding issue and residents may need sandbags, those will be available from public works,” he said.

During Wednesday’s street closure, the city requests that residents be patient as they drive through the set detour. Residents can also check the Public Works page on the City of Muscatine website, which has a flooding page with further information on prepping for a flood as well as up-to-date river levels.