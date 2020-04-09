Flooding causes part of park, riverfront to be closed off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE – As the Mississippi River is rising and predictions show it will continue to rise through the weekend, Muscatine’s department of public works is in the process of closing down areas of Riverside Park and River Road in accordance with the city’s flood plan.

While the Mississippi has been above flood stage since March 24, the level of the river hit 18.4 feet at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 16 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The National Weather Service (NWS) in the Quad-Cities is forecasting the river to crest at 19.10 feet on Saturday evening and then begin to fall.

“We start restricting the areas that flood first, which is usually the area between Iowa and Cedar,” city communications manager Kevin Jenison said. “The area by the lift station usually floods first. We will see how far the river rises. It’s supposed to rise another foot over the weekend.”