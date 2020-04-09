Flooding causes part of park, riverfront to be closed off

MUSCATINE – As the Mississippi River is rising and predictions show it will continue to rise through the weekend, Muscatine’s department of public works is in the process of closing down areas of Riverside Park and River Road in accordance with the city’s flood plan.
While the Mississippi has been above flood stage since March 24, the level of the river hit 18.4 feet at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 16 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The National Weather Service (NWS) in the Quad-Cities is forecasting the river to crest at 19.10 feet on Saturday evening and then begin to fall.
“We start restricting the areas that flood first, which is usually the area between Iowa and Cedar,” city communications manager Kevin Jenison said. “The area by the lift station usually floods first. We will see how far the river rises. It’s supposed to rise another foot over the weekend.”
NWS predicts at 19 feet the water will impact Marina buildings and begin to effect Mississippi Drive. Predictions are for rain most of the weekend, but Jenison said that won’t impact the water level unless the rain hits north of Muscatine. He said at 19 feet a large portion of the parking area along the riverfront will be under water. The potential for heavy rains across the region through next month, high river levels and wet soil could elevate the risk for higher river levels and extended periods of flooding.
Jenison said the current flooding is “nothing to get too excited about.” He said rain from Dubuque north would impact Muscatine’s level.
“At least it’s not like last year at this time,” he commented. On April 9, 2019 the river was at 21.79 feet and had been at flood stage since March 15. Jenison also said updated predictions of flooding this year show Muscatine won’t get as much flooding as it did last year.
Public works will be setting up barricades along the riverfront to restrict parking and will close down River Road from Sherman Street to Cannon Avenue. Drivers who use that section should find an alternative route. The closures will begin today.
“No matter how much water is on it, we don’t want people out there,” Jenison said. “We tend to put caution ahead of everything, so we are going to go ahead and block it off.”
During the record-breaking 2019 flooding, the Mississippi River at Muscatine rose about 25 feet. The flooding lasted through June 15.
