Flores and Elliott found guilty in stabbing attack

MUSCATINE – After a trial lasting almost two weeks, two Muscatine men avoided being convicted on two charges of attempted murder, but will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2022 after being convicted of several lesser charges.

On Thursday, the jury returned several convictions on Alejandro Antonio Flores and Dayton Earl Michael Elliott. While Flores was not convicted of attempted murder, which would have carried a 25-year prison sentence, the jury found him guilty of two counts of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, two counts of going armed with intent, and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury.

Assault with intent to commit serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Going armed with intent is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Willful injury is a Class C felony.

Elliott was convicted of two counts of assault and assault resulting in serious injury.

Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were stabbed during an altercation on Jan. 25, and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.