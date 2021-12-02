Flowers on the Avenue expands into neighboring shop

MUSCATINE — With the holiday season in full bloom, Flowers on the Avenue has recently expanded its business throughout the building that serves as its main location.

Co-owners Karen Garrett and Julie Schildt said they wanted to expand the business into more space for some time. When the previous tenant left the neighboring store in the building at 1138 E. Ninth St., the pair saw an opportunity to expand the business. Half of the new area taken over by Flowers on the Avenue will be a display area for new expanded products, while the other half will be storage and work space.

“We’ve been in business 30 years now,” Garrett said. “We definitely needed to act on this.”

With the expanded area, Flowers on the Avenue is now housed in over 7,000 square feet.

The two said the new area would be used for home décor, clothing and personal items such as bags and jewelry. They said they decided to venture into some new products in the store. The new showroom currently has a Christmas theme. After the New Year, the showroom will be decorated with springtime offerings.