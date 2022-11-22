Flowers on the Avenue welcomes customers to look through its newest holiday products

MUSCATINE – Recently, Flowers on the Avenue was able to hold its annual Holiday Open House event. This was its second open house of this year, with the first being held in October to celebrate the store’s 31st anniversary.

With the holidays just around the corner and many new products now filling its shelves, there was still plenty of things left to celebrate at this latest open house.

“We had a great holiday open house. Lots of people showed up, and we also had our local artists here,” Karen Garrett, Co-Owner of Flowers on the Avenue said.

These local artists including Jim Cottrell, who specializes in woodworking, Carol Stinemetz, who specializes in watercolors, and Ardyth Slight, who makes homemade holiday cards. For the team at Flowers on the Avenue, their annual open houses are meant as a way to celebrate and form connections with the entirety of the community – from partners and fellow creatives to customers.

Garrett, who co-owns the store with her sister, Julie Schildt, and works with other family members such as her father, described both the store and the events that it holds as a sort of “family affair” with plenty of personal meaning attached to it.

“Christmas was always one of my mom’s favorite holidays, so she enjoyed it a lot,” Garrett shared, adding that for her and her family, going all out on Christmas has always been a holiday tradition.

“We like to hold (an open house) for Christmas so that people can come in and see what we actually have, see the new products that we have, and just have a good and fun time as they get the Christmas spirit going,” she continued.

Luckily, those who missed out on this year’s open house are still able to purchase many of the store’s newest holiday products – including its new light-up ornaments.

“It’s like the old fashioned ornaments with a candle inside, but it’s obviously a battery operated candle, so those are really neat and can be a keepsake to give to people,” Garrett explained.

With winter not really being the time for flowers, Garrett and her team have tried to provide a little bit of everything for the season, from soaps and lotions with Christmas scents, to garlands, wreaths and centerpieces, to cute little Christmas themed gnomes.

Additionally, those who are looking for more festive plants may enjoy the store’s small collection of poinsettias and Christmas Cactuses. Flowers on the Avenue is also currently selling items for cemeteries for those who may want to decorate their loved ones’ graves for the holidays, including grave blankets and shepherds baskets.

“Just stop in and see all the new products we’ve got in and all the Christmas stuff that can brighten your Christmas season,” Garrett encouraged.

Flowers on the Avenue, located at 1138 East 9th Street, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. At-home delivery options are available, however it is requested that customers place their orders at least one day prior to major holidays so that they may ensure on-time delivery. For more information on available products, residents can visit www.flowersontheavenue.com.