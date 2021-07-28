"Follow the science" Mayor Broderson in support of new CDC recommendations

The CDC recommendation is primarily because of how quickly the delta variant of the virus has spread across the U.S. for several weeks. Although being vaccinated helps lessen the impact of contracting the variant, even the vaccinated can get ill and spread the variant to other unvaccinated people. According to the CDC, the variant is “more than two times as transmissible” as the original COVID-19 strain.

With many people in the country still not vaccinated against the virus and case numbers rising in all states, the recommendation is seen as a way to try to slow the spread and protect those who are unable to be vaccinated.

Shortly after the CDC released its statement, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a public criticism of the recommendation. In it, she claimed that having vaccinated people wear masks was “counterproductive” to the state’s vaccination efforts and that the recommendation, in her opinion, “was not grounded in reality of common sense.”

Reynolds said she was also concerned about a possible mask mandate for schools. Such a mandate would directly conflict with a law that Reynolds signed in May, which prohibited any schools or businesses to require masks. Although these settings could still request the wearing of a mask, they would not be able to deny service if a person refused to wear a mask.

Regarding the state’s vaccination rates, Reynolds concluded her statement by saying, “I trust Iowans to do the right thing.” As of July 21, only 56% of the Muscatine County population was fully vaccinated, while 23% of residents are 12 and older and thus eligible to be vaccinated but were still either missing doses or hadn’t been vaccinated at all.

